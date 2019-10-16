Teamfight Tactics Mobile: Release Date, Cross-Play & More

Riot Games had numerous announcements during their 10th-anniversary livestream and one of them was that Teamfight Tactics would be making its way to mobile devices.

The writing was already on the wall for this one but now we have an official announcement that the popular League of Legends spinoff is indeed making its way to Android and iOS devices.

Teamfight Tactics burst onto the scene in 2019 and quickly gained a large foothold in the auto battler genre, but one thing it didn’t have on Valve’s competitor Dota Underlords is there wasn’t a mobile port.

However, that’s all changing in the near future and Riot has giant plans in store for TFT.

Teamfight Tactics Mobile Release Date

Teamfight Tactics is coming to mobile in Q1 2020 with pre-registration on the Google Play Store already available.

Riot came out with a video that showcased many of the changes coming to TFT in the future, which you can take a look at above, with the mobile announcement coming near the end.

They even managed to get a shot in at Blizzard, saying the call for a mobile version was much requested, before saying “as it turns out, you do have phones.”

Fans will remember BlizzCon 2018 Diablo: Immortal developer Wyatt Cheng asking the crowd if they have phones in response to the hordes of boos following the announcement.

Will There Be Cross-Play Between Mobile and PC?

Riot has confirmed there will indeed be cross-play between the two titles. This is definitely excellent news to fans of the game as they’ll be able to seamlessly switch back and forth between PC and phone.

The second season of Teamfight Tactics will be a big one as new Little Legends are coming, new arenas, and a rotating roster of legends that will help the game feel fresh and new for players.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan and there’s no better time to jump in.

