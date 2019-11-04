Star Wars Battlefront 2 November Update Pushed Back

After rebounding from a rocky start, and that’s putting it lightly, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has turned into a game that Star Wars fans should be proud of.

Battlefront 2 has been adding in new content monthly and fans of the prequel trilogy now have a lot of love about the game as a plethora of new heroes from the era have been added and now the developers are shifting their focus to the sequel era.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the final film in the Skywalker Saga is releasing this December. Battlefront 2 will be celebrating The Rise of Skywalker with new in-game content like they did when The Last Jedi released back around the launch of the game.

However, community manager Ben Walke did share a bit of bad news after he revealed the November update for the game would, in fact, be delayed into the next month.

When Is The November Battlefront 2 Update Coming?

On Twitter, he explained it will now be arriving in the first week of November and assured fans that no content was cut, it’s just the dates that are shifting around.

December will be a big month for the team as they celebrate the launch of the new movie. We don’t yet know what they have in store but with this being a major film release, we’re sure the developers have something big up their sleeves.

This means that we will be getting two updates in December, which is sad news for players in the short term, but hopefully, it’ll pay off in the next month.

We've also got some news regarding our content updates. 🗓️ Nov update now arrives first week of Dec

⏭️ A second update in Dec will follow

✂️ No cut content, just dates moving

🎉 Dec will be a celebration month for us, headlined by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content pic.twitter.com/aK3FW2ZBfp — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) November 4, 2019

After The Rise of Skywalker, we’re not sure what direction the game will go in terms of updates, but there’s still plenty of Star Wars content to draw from.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.