24 Best Video Games to Buy For Christmas (2019)

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to look back throughout the year and see which games are worth picking up. 2019 brought gamers a variety of unique, captivating experiences that spans a number of genres. From big, Triple-A powerhouses to smaller independent games, we saw a ton of terrific titles this year. If you’re looking to pick up a game for someone (or even yourself!), here are 24 of the best games to buy for Christmas this year.

(Author’s Note: This list is in no particular order.)