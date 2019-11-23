24 Best Video Games to Buy For Christmas (2019)

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s time to look back throughout the year and see which games are worth picking up. 2019 brought gamers a variety of unique, captivating experiences that spans a number of genres. From big, Triple-A powerhouses to smaller independent games, we saw a ton of terrific titles this year. If you’re looking to pick up a game for someone (or even yourself!), here are 24 of the best games to buy for Christmas this year.
(Author’s Note: This list is in no particular order.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you a fan of action/adventure RPGs such as Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? If you answered “Yes,” then The Outer Worlds is a must-have for any fan of these franchises. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, this title is set in the distant future where galactic corporations war over planets, people, and resources. You play a colonist, recently awoken from your cryogenically-induced hibernation and are set loose on this distant solar system.
Boasting terrific characters, superb writing, engaging combat, and deep RPG elements, The Outer Worlds is undoubtedly one of the best games of the year. This title offers a unique amount of freedom, allowing players to literally kill any NPC they come across. Offering a ton of replayability, The Outer Worlds is a game that shouldn’t be missed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A personal favorite, the remake of Resident Evil 2 is a terrifying, nostalgic return to one of the best horror games of all time. Set in Racoon City during the outbreak of the zombie-creating T Virus, players play as either Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield. With the undead quickly overtaking the city, this duo not only must escape these monsters but uncover why it’s happening.
This is more than a simple visual update, as the game has been completely remade from top to bottom. Despite containing similar settings, Resident Evil 2 offers new puzzles, scares, mechanics, and even a shifted camera angle. Combat is tense thanks to the scarce ammo and unforgiving undead foes. With two separate campaigns, Resident Evil 2 is one of the best Triple-A horror games in years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for something a bit cuter? The remake of Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening may be one of the most gorgeous games of the year. A faithful recreation of this 1993 Gameboy title, Nintendo has updated the pixilated visuals to a cartoonish, toy box aesthetic. This not only makes Link’s Awakening visually stunning, but it superbly fits the quirky, off-beat sense of humor laced throughout. Full of terrific puzzles and world-building, Link’s Awakening is a great game for people of all ages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Developed by Asobo Studio, A Plague Tale: Innocence is a dark, harrowing journey through 14th century France. With the bubonic plague ravishing the countryside, siblings Amicia and Hugo must escape English soldiers who slaughtered their families. However, armored soldiers will be the least of your concern, since the duo will need to avoid swarms of man-eating rats. This creates some unique elements where you use the rats to fend off enemies that are searching for you.
Blending puzzle, horror, and stealth mechanics, A Plague Tale is a condescend, fascinating journey. Despite being fairly short, Asobo Studios have produced a great story that’s certainly with the price. Just don’t expect a ton of replay value from this title.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The eleventh entry in this iconic fighting game franchise takes players on a time-bending journey that will mix new with old. Embracing the game’s classic roots, Mortal Kombat 11 leans heavily on nostalgia and its own history. Containing a large roster of fighters, Mortal Kombat 11 is an exceptionally deep and nuanced fighting game. While the game had a rocky start, it has only improved over time thanks to various updates and patches. A visual splendor of blood, bone, and gore, Mortal Kombat 11 is a great looking game, if you can stomach the brutality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Speaking of brutal, the latest title from developer From Software sends players back to feudal Japan. Players control a shinobi hunting for his young master who has been kidnapped by a powerful warlord. What follows is a lengthy quest that will take you through large palaces, massive forests, steep mountains, and hidden temples. Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter everything from human foes such as bandits to intimidating beasts like a giant snake or giant ogres.
Combat is remarkably complex, as players will need to parry, block, dodge, strike, and counter. Enemies are relentless, requiring players to adapt their playstyle or end up on the wrong side of their swords. Yet, death isn’t the end as Sekiro allows players to resurrect their shinobi on the spot. This can be used tactically or to save yourself during a tricky boss fight. If you know someone who loves a challenge then get them Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and watch them yell at the screen in rage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After years of waiting, the third core entry in this beloved series is finally here. Taking players back to Final Fantasy meets Disney universe, players will once again play as the spikey-haired Sora. Accompanied by Donald Duck and Goofy, the trio set off on a universe-spanning journey that will have them visiting the world’s of Toy Story, Hercules, Monster Inc., Pirates of the Caribbean, and Winnie the Pooh.
Combat is flashy, colorful, and quite entertaining, as you will bash foes with your Keyblade, cast magical spells, and summon massive Disney Park rides. However, if you’re new to Kingdom Hearts we recommend picking up the remastered version of the first and second games. The story is very hard to follow if you’re unfamiliar with the lore – especially since Kingdom Hearts III doesn’t offer much of recap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a fan of post-apocalyptic games then make sure you don’t sleep on Metro Exodus. The third game in this franchise, Metro Exodus takes players out of the tunnels of Moscow and lets them loose upon the Russian countryside. Along with a merry band of soldiers, you’ll travel by train through flooded towns, giant spider infested deserts, and lush, wooded forests. Don’t let the beautiful world fool you, Metro Exodus’ inhabitants are extremely deadly. Giant bats will pluck you right out of the sky if you don’t watch where you step!
This first-person shooter has some of the best gunplay of the year thanks to the ability to modify weapons on the fly. Metro Exodus is a deeply compelling game that not only has a great cast of characters but terrific storytelling. You also don’t need to have any experience with the prior games to enjoy Exodus. Seriously, just give this game a try if you’re looking for a good FPS, single-player game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes you’re not looking to drop a ton of money on a game. My Friend Pedro is a fairly cheap, but highly enjoyable game from developer DeadToast Entertainment. You play a mysterious person guided by a talking banana that encourages you to shoot /everything/ you come across. Since you can slow down time and ricochet bullets off certain surfaces, My Friend Pedro’s combat is a brilliant ballet of carnage that asks you to experiment with every engagement. Even though the story isn’t especially deep, My Friend Pedro’s superb gameplay makes it a short, but sweet experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps the most charming game of the year, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a spooky delight that’s great for any fan of the original title. Set in a massive hotel, older brother Luigi must save Mario, Princess Peach, and the Toads from a horde of angry ghosts. Equipped with his trusty Poltergust G-00, you’ll need to ascend 15 floors of the hotel, with each area getting progressively more fantastical.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a simple, but an engaging game that remains entertaining for its 20+ hour campaign. Puzzles offer a nice amount of challenge, forcing you to experiment with Luigi’s different powers and tools. Despite the lack of replayability, Luigi’s Mansion is a superb entry in this franchise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the biggest releases of the year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare strips away the futuristic gadgets and grounds its combat in gritty, realistic violence. Offering a solid campaign, fun co-op mode, and classic Call of Duty multiplayer, Modern Warfare distills what we love about this series into a single game. The story is genuinely compelling thanks to some terrific characters and set-piece moments.
Of course, the big draw for most people is multiplayer. Developer Infinity Ward has done a great job updating the fast and intense gameplay the series has helped define. A new 64 player mode featuring vehicles called Ground War delivers some of the most chaotic action in the franchise’s history.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been on the internet for the past few months then you’ll undoubtedly have seen the various memes, jokes, and videos about Untitled Goose Game. Perhaps the oddest game on our list, players assume the role of a goose whose sole job is to harass the townsfolk of a quaint English village. While there is a small list of objectives, Untitled Goose Game is about experimenting with funny ways to be as obnoxious as possible. It’s a simple, yet a hilarious game that never aims to be anything more than a quick, memorable experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the base game and all of its year-one content now free-to-play, Destiny 2 has been given a shot of adrenaline. Following the release of both the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions, there’s a lot to do in Bungie’s MMO/FPS hybrid. Containing a plethora of new content, activities, and gameplay changes, this is the best time to hop into Destiny 2. Bungie has expanded upon the game’s armor, allowing players to freely mod, customize, and even change the look of their gear. This has deepened the gameplay considerably, as users can now craft builds for their Guardians.
Along with this, the Shadowkeep expansion introduces a new raid, dungeon, story, and a handful of weapons. If you’re on the fence about getting Destiny 2 this Christmas, we suggest trying out the free version to see if you like it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Death Stranding is a weird game. Set in the far future, players take control of a delivery man tasked with running cargo across the cracked and dangerous landscape. The latest game from auteur game director Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is a lengthy game that’s more about the world and our journey through it rather than exciting action. Featuring the acting talents and likeness of actors such as Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus, Death Stranding offers an odd, but intriguing story that will pull you into its world.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The long-awaited third game in the Borderlands series, players once again assume the role of a Vault Hunter seeking legendary treasure. However, you’ll quickly become entangled in a war between a resistance group and a massive cult of bandits led by the Calypso Twins. Over this 40+ hour campaign, you’ll travel to a variety of different planets, collect a comical amount of weapons, and kill tons of creatively designed foes.
Borderlands 3 is an evolution of the series’ formula, refining it in almost every aspect. The end game is larger, character customization deeper, and there is a staggering amount of guns to collect. You can easily sink dozens of hours into Borderlands 3 and this is before any of the DLC has gone live.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The fifth entry in one of the most iconic hack-and-slash series of all time, Devil May Cry is kinetic, flashy, and a damn good time. Taking place after the events of Devil May Cry 4, players will use three different protagonists throughout the campaign. Each possessing their own unique fighting styles, battling through hordes of demons never gets old. Boasting a simple to learn, hard to master combat system, this title always pushes players to improve their abilities.
Focusing less on puzzles and more on fighting, Devil May Cry 5 embraces the best parts of the series. There’s confidence behind this design, as developer Capcom is clearly confident in this title’s gameplay and mission design. DMC 5 may be a tad difficult for newcomers, but it’s certainly worth picking up if you enjoy this genre.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ready for a mind-bending adventure that will send you on an odd, but brilliant story? Developed by Remedy Entertainment, Control gives players the ability to hurl almost any object at their foes. These psychic abilities make combat always feel fresh, allowing you to have complete mastery of the environment. With the environment’s ability to literally warp and change at will, Control is able to keep its players on edge.
Blending both a captivating story with unique gameplay makes Control one of the best – and most overlooked – games of the year. Sure, the campaign is rather short, but for anyone looking for a unique action game, Control is a must-have.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gears 5 is the next step for this brutal third-person action franchise. Following the story of Kait and her journey to uncover her true lineage, Gears 5 tells a surprisingly emotional story that’s supported by some great world-building and performances. If the captivating campaign isn’t your speed, Gears 5 also offers a bevy of multiplayer options for both your co-op and PvP fixes. Classic Horde mode makes a return with a variety of much-needed improvements and the newly added Escape introduces a faster dynamic we normally don’t see in Gears 5.
PvP multiplayer remains solid thanks to a handful of great maps, weapons, and character designs. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the overall story, Gears 5 does an admirable job keeping you updated on the most important information. While we still recommend playing Gears 4 first, this entry is still a great game that only moves the series in the right direction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a game that prioritizes creativity over everything else, then Super Mario Maker 2 should be at the top of your list. Building (Ha!) upon every aspect of the original, this game allows you to construct virtually any type of 2-D Mario level you can think of. With a campaign full of unique levels, Super Mario Maker 2 eases players into understanding how to craft their own worlds. Offering near-infinite replayability thanks to players adding new maps, Super Mario Maker 2 is a game that you enjoy for months after purchasing it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Upset that Halloween is over? Coming from developer Bloober Team is one of the best horror games of 2019. Set after the events of the first film, Blair Witch follows an officer and his dog as they search for a missing child in the famed Black Hills Forest. What follows is a mind-warping journey as you descend farther into madness. With only your truly canine companion, you must solve puzzles, traverse the forest, and fight off terrifying monsters. Offering multiple endings, the Blair Witch is a horrific journey that’s perfect for fans of the films.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The latest Pokemon game, Sword & Shield is set in the United Kingdom-inspired Galar Region. Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, these games boast a large collection of new Pokemon to capture, along with some old favorites. Despite being surrounded in controversy, Sword & Shield garnered favorable reviews and became the fastest-selling game on the Switch. Offering new ways to battle, a gorgeous world to explore, and entertaining characters, this is a joyous experience in one of the most iconic worlds in gaming.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another smaller title, Katana ZERO is a gorgeous, fascinating game that places you in the shoes of a time controlling samurai. Tasked with taking down various criminals, Katana ZERO’s story may seem simplistic at first, but it quickly devolves into a complicated tale. Each level is a complex puzzle that you have to solve using your sword, time powers, and abilities. Reflecting bullets back at enemies never gets old and Kitana ZERO boasts a gorgeous, pixilated art style. This is a short, but sweet experience that won’t break the bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fire Emblem games have always been associated with lovable characters, brutal decision making, and tight, turn-based combat. This strategy game, which makes its return to home consoles, tasks you with training groups of students to become powerful, noble fighters. You’ll be given the choice to align with three different houses, each of which has their motives, stories, and characters. You could easily sink a 100 hours into this game and still have tons of story content to experience.
Expertly woven into the combat, Three Houses polishes the franchise’s combat system making it more nuanced and engaging. Units can lead to entire groups of soldiers, which adds to the feeling of being on a battlefield. It cannot be understated just how good Fire Emblem: Three Houses is. If you love strategy games, then you are doing yourself a disservice by missing out on this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first single-player game to truly make you feel like a powerful Jedi. Set after Revenge of the Sith, you play as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis. Discovered by the Empire, Cal must make his way across the universe in the hopes of regaining his connection to the Force. A surprisingly dark story, Fallen Order is an engrossing tale that is perfect for any fan of this universe. Boasting a rich cast of characters, it’s difficult to not find yourself invested in Cal’s journey.
Combining Dark Souls and Uncharted, Fallen Order’s combat is deeply gratifying – especially once you begin to unlock Force powers. Combining classic adventure platforming with precise battle mechanics, you’ll cut through hordes of Stormtroopers and terrifying aliens.