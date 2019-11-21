Best Class to Pick For Diablo 3 Season 19

The wait is over and Diablo 3 Season 19 is here. While the game has started to feel a bit stale over the course of its long life, Blizzard has done its best to help mix things up by having a special theme for each season.

That hasn’t changed for Season 19 as there have been a variety of set and Legendary changes, and as always there is a new set up for grabs for the Seasonal Journey.

In fact, the Seasonal Journey is often times the best part of a season as it offers up something for players to do in the first couple of weeks. It gives everyone a fresh start to grind something new.

The hardest part of beginning that grind is deciding what class to go with. There are currently seven different classes to choose from — Barbarian, Witch Doctor, Monk, Crusader, Wizard, Necromancer and Demon Hunter — so that’s a huge decision to make.

You only get one free set a season from the journey, so it’s important you grab the class you want. Let’s break down what each class gets this season.

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

Blizzard already broke down the changes to many of the sets as part of the pre-season patch, so it’s worth checking that it to see if anything catches your eye.

Of course, if you’re looking for builds, Icy Veins continues to be an excellent choice for the best ways to optimize your class.

What Is The Best Class For Season 19?

Blizzard said Barbarians would be getting a lot of love this season, so that would be a good class to choose but really, it just comes down to personal preference.

If you’re tired of playing the same class over and over, then you might consider choosing something else this season. If you don’t like change, then stick with the same one you’ve always been picking.

Before you make your decision, take a look through all of the item changes so you can see if your build will be playing any differently this season.

We’re going to spend a lot of this season thinking about what Diablo 4 will be like as it was shown off in great detail during BlizzCon 2019.

Until that comes out, we’ll just have to stick to good old Diablo 3.