Diablo 3 Season 18 End & Season 19 Start Time

Another season of Diablo 3 is winding down but don’t fret as we’re already gearing up for another.

As Season 18 wraps up, Blizzard explained some of the changes they will be making for the upcoming Season 19 and put it live on the PTR on October 17.

Heads up! We're handling one last issue before deploying the next PTR patch. Thank you for your patience! More Info: https://t.co/Gx52QkXu6m — Diablo (@Diablo) October 18, 2019

Seasons typically run for three months so we have a good idea as to when Season 18 will wrap up, even if Blizzard hasn’t actually revealed that date yet.

The start of Season 18 took place on August 22, which would put the three-month mark near the end of November.

When Does Diablo 3 Season 18 End?

With a presumable late November start date, this means the next season of Diablo 3 will take place after BlizzCon 2019, where hopefully we’ll see some sort of announcement of Diablo 4.

It may not really feel like it, but Diablo 3 turned seven this year, meaning it’s about time for another installment in the series. There is Diablo: Immortal to look forward to if you’re into mobile games, but it’s not going to compare to whatever Diablo 4 is.

With the PTR going on, an announcement by Blizzard is certainly on the horizon. We will update this post once the official end time is confirmed. In the meantime, look for it to end near the end of November.

When Does Season 19 Start?

Seasons are the lifeblood of Diablo 3, so it’s no surprise that’s the most popular part of the game. The start of a new season offers a fresh start for everyone and it’s always worth checking it out, at least for the start.

Whether players stick around for the long haul is a different thing entirely. There are usually some changes each season, which are currently being tested on the PTR, and each season features a different theme so there’s always something new to check out.

The start of the new season usually takes place pretty soon when one ends, so stay tuned for official word.