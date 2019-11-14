Diablo 3 Season 19 Start Date Revealed

The 18th season of Diablo 3 wrapped up just a few days ago so we knew an announcement for Season 19 was right over the horizon.

That day is today and we’ve finally learned the start time for this next season. To gear up for it, you might want to take a look at the changed Legendary and set items as that patch has already been deployed.

Seasons generally run for three months at a time so this one will take us well into the new year, which means we’ll be seeing the return of the Darkening of Tristram event.

Enough chitchat, let’s get into when Diablo 3 Season 19 begins.

When Does Diablo 3 Season 19 Start?

The wait is nearly over as Diablo 3 Season 19 is currently set to debut on November 22. For those who were burned out from Season 18, this downtime has given players a chance to unwind and potentially think about choosing a new class for the next season.

Remember, you are only able to claim free set per season so you’ll have to make absolutely sure it’s a class that you’ll want to stick with. You are able to create multiple classes per season so even if you do claim the set on another, you’re able to do so but you will have to rely on getting your set through drops from enemies instead.

[D3] Season 19

The Season of Eternal Conflict Begins Nov 22 More Info on Pandemonium Buff & Rewards: https://t.co/eVBq2c0OQ4 pic.twitter.com/zD8GcVHveh — Diablo (@Diablo) November 14, 2019

The start of a new season is always an exciting time and going forward, Blizzard plans to have at least a week of downtime between the new patch and the season in order to iron out any major issues that arise.

It will also allow the developers to provide a more reasonable season start date in the future. Even with the announcement of Diablo 4, the D3 train keeps on chugging along with seemingly no end in sight.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.