Half-Life Alyx: Release Date, Supported Headsets & More

It has been over a whole decade since the launch of Half-Life 2 and fans have pretty much given up all hope of there ever being a third installment.

Then, Valve pulled the rug out from under everyone and announced Half-Life: Alyx, which isn’t the third installment, but it is the next major entry in the beloved franchise.

Alyx will take place between Half-Life 1 and 2 and will help bridge the gap between the two games, as well as expanding upon the fan-favorite character, Alyx Vance, from the second installment.

Unlike Half-Life 2, this game will be strictly a VR title, although modders did attempt to make it happen.

Despite its surprising announcement, it’s only a couple of months away, so fans of the series can get hyped about it now.

Half-Life: Alyx Release Date

The official release date is set for March 2020, with an exact date likely coming after we get a little bit closer to that month.

In the trailer that was shown off, it’s looking like this game has been in the oven for a while and it will indeed be used to help push sales of Valve’s flagship Index VR headset.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR. Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

That headset is already available to the public, but we expect a lot more will begin to fly off the shelves once this Half-Life VR title releases.

Players won’t have to worry about dropping hundreds on a new VR headset if they don’t already have one, Half-Life: Alyx will work on many other headsets.

All Supported Headsets

Half-Life: Alyx will definitely work the best on the Valve Index, perhaps due to the Knuckle controllers, but it will be working on many more headsets.

Valve explains that all you’ll need is a VR headset that supports SteamVR meaning anything from the Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and all of the Windows Mixed Reality headsets will be compatible with the game.

You’ll more than likely need a beefy PC and a nicer headset if you want to get all you can get out of this game. The minimum requirements have already been revealed, showing you’ll need a pretty modern setup.

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

The recommended specs have not yet been released, but if this is just the minimum, then we’re expected well over a $1000 rig.

See Also: