NBA 2K20 Update 8: PS4 Pro Fixes, MyCareer & More

The latest patch for NBA 2K20 has arrived and 2K Sports was nice enough to give us a set of patch notes this time around.

If you’ve been a player of the NBA 2K series over the years, then you know how infrequent patch notes can be from them so we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

The 8th patch isn’t anything major, but it’s definitely something the players will appreciate as it shows 2K is still working on making the experience better for everyone.

However, 2K spent this patch focusing on performance issues on the PS4 Pro in particular, and now things should be running a lot smoother on Sony’s enhanced console.

MyPLAYER Nation was improved, but 2K didn’t go into great detail about what these improvements were. Thankfully, an issue was fixed in the Neighborhood mode that would sometimes load your friends into the wrong area. That nagging problem is no more.

While we got information about those things, many other things in the patch remain shrouded in mystery. They mention there were a plethora of bug fixes, but we don’t exactly know what those were.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to guess what they were and trust 2K to do the right thing. This vagueness by 2K is nothing new, but it’s something the players have sadly gotten used to.

Your best bet is loading up the game after the patch and seeing for yourself if any bugs you were running into have been changed from the update.

This will be far from the last update to arrive to NBA 2K20, so if you’re running into an issue that still hasn’t been fixed, you can probably expect it to be taken care of in the future.

Take a look at the full patch notes below.

Full NBA 2K20 1.10 Patch Notes

– Improved performance for PS4 Pro users.

– Improvements to the MyPLAYER Nation feature in MyCAREER. Help lead your team to the title!

– Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent users from joining their friends in the Neighborhood, and/or would sometimes load the invited friend into the wrong location.

– Many, many more fixes included to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K20!

NBA 2K20 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.