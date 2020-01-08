Sea of Thieves Crosses Major Player Milestone Just Before New Update

It’s hard to believe we’re approaching the two-year anniversary of Sea of Thieves in March, but that’s exactly what’s happening.

The game got off to a rocky start but has rebounded nicely thanks to Rare sticking with the game and providing plenty of updates.

It also doesn’t hurt that Sea of Thieves is one of the marquee games that’s featured on the Xbox Game Pass. It’s a title that’s available on both PC and Xbox One, so there’s no reason for players to not give it a try.

As it turns out, many players have agreed with that sentiment as in January 2020, nearly two years after the original launch, Sea of Thieves has passed the 10 million player mark, which is an incredibly impressive milestone no matter which way you slice it.

How to Claim Free Emote and Sail

On January 15, Rare will be introducing the Legend of the Seas update, which will be completely free of charge for players, just like every update has been in the past.

As part of this update, Rare will be giving away a free sail and emote for everyone that logs in from the day the update hits until January 22.

This gives players a whole week to log in and get the free gear, so there’s no reason you shouldn’t do that. This is just the latest set of free cosmetics Rare has offered as we’ve seen it before with Halo and Gears of War-themed ships in the past.

What’s most impressive about Rare’s pirate game is the fact it can appeal to both PvP and PvE players. If you want to play around with friends and dig up treasure, you can do just that.

On the other hand, if you want to PvP, perhaps even steal treasure like Summit1g likes to do when he plays, then you have the option to do that.

One thing that Sea of Thieves has lacked is a proper single-player story mode and while that still doesn’t exist, there’s plenty of more story-focused elements that have entered the game.

Sea of Thieves is out now on Xbox One and PC.