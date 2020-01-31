Battlefront 2 Adding Scarif, New Original Trilogy Content

Since its launch in 2017, we’ve seen Star Wars Battlefront 2 add new content to the prequel and sequel eras, but the original trilogy has largely remained untouched.

All of that will be changing in 2020 once developer DICE enters the Age of Rebellion, which promises to show the original era some love.

Fans of the 2015 Battlefront will no doubt remember that the entire game focused on the original trilogy and, as a result, we saw heroes and maps that haven’t yet made their way to the sequel.

One of these locations is Scarif, the site of the final battle in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Along with this map, Battlefront 2015 included both Director Krennic and Jyn Erso as playable heroes on the planet.

Since the original trilogy was the central focus of the first game, it makes sense that the developers wanted to accommodate the other eras first. A little over two years later, OT fans have reason to rejoice.

On January 31, DICE announced they will be focusing on the original trilogy in a new community transmission, but they remained tight-lipped on what exactly to expect when that happens.

When is Scarif Coming Out?

While they were able to confirm Scarif and Capital Supremacy, the most popular mode in the game, there’s not a whole lot else outside of speculation.

Since Scarif was explicitly mentioned, it seems like one of the sure bets to expect once the Rebellion update hits in February. We don’t have a solid release date for this update, so stay tuned for more information.

The developer did mention Death Star II as a possibility, and while it could still happen, Scarif was all that was confirmed. Since Capital Supremacy is about going from the ground to a capital ship, they said it wouldn’t really make sense to leave the Death Star and go to a ship.

In February we head back to Original Trilogy and the Age of Rebellion (OT), starting with Co-Op. The era will also be heading to Supremacy, and this also includes the return of a highly requested planet…Scarif. More news on the Age of Rebellion updates closer to the time. pic.twitter.com/VAm6AUR614 — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) January 31, 2020

The game does already feature a healthy amount of original trilogy content, but if they want to expand it a bit more, some planets could include Lothal, or even the Bespin map we saw in 2015.

Age of Rebellion will be focusing on ground-based combat, which the developer explains will be the best way for players to enjoy these new maps. This does mean it’ll be hard for them to implement Capital Supremacy into the game, so it’ll be interesting to see what spin they are able to come up with.

We’re sure that we will be getting plenty of new skins and even some more heroes for the era. There are plenty to choose from, notably the Rogue One characters, but we can think of a few more, such as characters from Star Wars: Rebels.

Now’s a great time to be a Battlefront 2, so if you haven’t played in a while, you’ll have a lot to catch up on. You can read all about the BB update, along with the Age of Rebellion info right here.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.