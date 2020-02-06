How to Get the Always Fantabulous Harley Style in Fortnite

A new skin and style celebrating the release of Warner Brother’s Birds of Prey film have been revealed for Fortnite. Revolving the one and only Harley Quinn, players can purchase cosmetic items in the store based-on this iconic villain and then complete a challenge to unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley style. This is a limited-time item, so if you want to play as Harley Quinn you have until February 17th.

In the store, you can purchase the Harley Quinn skin, Punchline Pickaxe, and Harley Hitter in the store for 1,500 V-Bucks. This is the only way to obtain this outfit, so if you want to play as Harley you’ll need to pay some real-world money. After you obtain this skin, a new series of challenges will unlock that must be finished to get the Always Fantabulous Harley style.

Here are the Always Fantabulous Harley challenges:

Place Top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads Place Top 20 in Solo, Duos, or Squads Place Top 10 in Solo, Duos, or Squads

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using Pickaxes.

All of these are fairly easy, even if you’re not a prolific Fortnite player. If you’re worried about dying while trying to reach Top 10, just play more passive and only pick fights that you can win. Sure, it’s not exactly exciting, but this should help you reach Top 10. Additionally, get your Pickaxe damage completed by smacking downed opponents. Trying to do this in the middle of a battle may be tricky, so build around a downed foe and then start hitting them.

Once you have completed all the challenges, you will unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley style. Remember, the challenges will be around even after the event ends, but you have to purchase the skin before the 17th.

The Harley Quinn cosmetic items will be available tonight in the Item Shop at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT.