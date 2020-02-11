18 Best Pokémon Cards for Sale: Your Ultimate List

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is great fun. Whether you’re a Pokémon fan who collects cards for the beautiful artwork, or a seasoned tournament player who builds killer decks, this hobby can attract collectors of all ages.

There’s something enticing about buying booster packs, ripping them open and seeing what Pokémon you pull, all the while praying for a cool legendary, an EX card or a holographic version of your favorite rare card.

If you’re looking for the best of the best and the rarest of the rare, though, you’ve come to the right place. Here is our guide to the best Pokémon cards, complete with prices and links to buy them. If you’re a serious collector or battler, you should have these amazing Pokemon cards in your collection.

Oh, and if you’re wondering which sets are still available, we’ve added the best deals to the bottom of the table for your viewing pleasure.