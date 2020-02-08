Diablo 3 Introduces Three New Class Sets in PTR Patch

As we approach Diablo 3 Season 20, Blizzard introduced new class sets for the Barbarian, Witch Doctor, and Wizard in PTR Patch 2.6.8.

Diablo 3 may have released all the way back in 2012, but the game is still going strong and receives frequent updates. At the start of every season, just enough is changed to keep the game feeling fresh again, at least for a few weeks.

As the wait continues for Season 20, Blizzard dropped some hints about what to expect in the upcoming season.

The biggest change we’ll be seeing is three brand-new class sets, which means players will have some new items to mess around with. Perhaps they could even be meta changing, but it’s far too early to tell.

Here’s a look at all of the changes we’ll be seeing for the Barbarian, Witch Doctor and Wizard:

Barbarian New Class Set: Horde of the Ninety Savages 2-Piece Bonus: Double the effectiveness of all Shouts. Feared Enemies take double damage. 4-Piece Bonus: Each stack of Frenzy reduces damage taken by 5%. 6-Piece Bonus: Frenzy deals 1000% increased damage per stack. Undisputed Champion Frenzy gains the effect of every rune and deals 300-400% increased damage. Bastion’s Revered Frenzy now stacks up to 10 times and hits an additional time per stack . Each additional hit will chain to any enemies within 15 yards and the damage is split between all affected enemies.

Witch Doctor New Class Set: Mundunugu’s Regalia 2-Piece Bonus: Big Bad Voodoo now follows you and lasts twice as long. 4-Piece Bonus: Gain 50% damage reduction for 30 seconds when you enter the Spirit Realm. 6-Piece Bonus: Spirit Barrage deals increased damage equal to 50 times your Mana Regeneration per Second. The Barber Instead of dealing direct damage, your Spirit Barrage now accumulates on the target. When you stop casting, it explodes dealing 225-250% 400-500% of the accumulated damage to all enemies within 15 yards. Gazing Demise Spirit Barrage gains the Phantasm rune. Each active Phantasm lasts twice as long, increases the damage of Spirit Barrage by 40-50% 100-150%, and also increases the attack rate from Manitou spectres. Now always rolls with Critical Hit Chance instead of Life Per Second.

Wizard New Class Set: The Typhon’s Veil 2-Piece Bonus: Double the duration of Hydras and increase the number of heads on multi-headed Hydras by two. 4-Piece Bonus: Damage taken is reduced by 8% for each Hydra head alive as long as there is one available. Each time you take damage, a Hydra heads dies. 6-Piece Bonus: Hydras deal 1000% increased damage for each Hydra head alive. Serpent’s Sparker You may have one extra Hydra active at a time and they deal 450-600% increased damage. The Magistrate Frost Hydra Your Hydras now periodically casts Frost Nova and deal 450-600% increased damage. Etched Sigil The bonus granted by this item now occurs 1 second after channeling has begun. Deathwish The bonus granted by this item now occurs 1 second after channeling has begun.



Keep in mind that these are just changes on the PTR for the time being, so there’s a chance they’ll get some tweaks before they officially hit the live server.

Even if these new sets don’t really amount to much, they will still represent some new content in Diablo 3, which is always a good thing to see.

This PTR patch went into effect on February 6 and lasts two weeks, so players will have until the 20 to jump in and see what’s new. Unfortunately, the PTR is only available on PC, so console players will either have to watch a streamer or just wait.

Three months from the start of Season 19, which is typically how long a season runs, would put us on February 22, so presumably, we won’t be too far out from this on the live servers.

Diablo 3 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.