How to Complete Fortnite Brutus’ Briefing Week 2 Challenges

The second week of Fortnite Season 2 has begun which means there’s a brand-new set of Brutus’ Briefing challenges to complete.

Many of them are very straightforward and just require players to eliminate enemies in certain areas of the map, but there are a few that will ask a bit more than that.

Most of these challenges will be completed by just simply playing the game, but some can be pretty difficult, which is no surprise given it happens every week.

It is very easy to fall behind on challenges and get buried, which is why it’s important to knock them out of the way as soon as you can. We’re only two weeks in so it’s not entirely bad, but it will quickly add up.

Here’s what players will have to do to complete this week’s Brutus’ Briefing challenges.

Fortnite Brutus’ Briefing Week 2 Challenges

Find SHADOW Safe Houses (0/1)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (0/3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (0/50)

Deal damage to players from below (0/250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (0/3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs or Weeping Woods (0/3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (0/200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (0/3)

Most of these are pretty simple, but others will require you to go out of your way if you want to complete them.

There is a lot that involves interacting with the passages, safe houses, and Henchmen, so players will need to visit these locations to get some done. Be careful though, these places are absolutely crawling with AI units that are looking to eliminate you.

Overall, it’s a pretty simple week once you know where the safe houses and passages are. Things might end up being even easier if the downed Henchmen count towards carrying a Knocked opponent too, so be sure to give that a try.

Let’s hope Epic Games can keep the simple challenges rolling in the future. Make sure you get these ones knocked out before Week 3 rolls around or else you’ll end up having a lot on your plate.