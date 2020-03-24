Devin Booker Using Call of Duty: Warzone to Provide COVID-19 Relief in Phoenix

Devin Booker is mostly known for what he can do on a basketball court. After all, the 23-year-old was an All-Star this season, thanks to the 26.1 points per game he averages for the Phoenix Suns. Booker is one of the best scorers in the entire NBA, but there’s more to him as a person. Booker has also made himself a valued member of the Phoenix community.

In partnership with Phoenix Suns Charities, Booker has started raising money to support non-profit organizations that are committed to serving those that are most vulnerable because of COVID-19. His effort is called Devin Booker’s Starting Five. Booker has already pledged $100,000, which Phoenix Suns Charities has vowed to match. Three of the organizations that are said to be receiving some of the donations are the Arizona Food Bank Network, the Foundation for Senior Living, and Banner Health Foundation.

Booker is also taking additional donations on his Twitch account, where the All-Star is streaming himself playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Booker is an avid gamer and people have already enjoyed watching him play the new game. In the last two weeks, Booker has streamed himself playing the game with guys like Karl-Anthony Towns, Quavo, Paul George and Kyle Kuzma.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty’s newest release is free to play for the public, and it’s a battle royale format that is giving Activision (the game’s developer) a chance to compete with Fortnite, which is one of the most popular video games of all time. The game is compatible on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It’s a part of the 2019 release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Booker is quite good at the game, but he’s also entertaining to watch. The fact he’s being joined by other celebrities and athletes makes it a unique viewing experience, which is what many people are looking for now that they are spending more time in their homes.

Twitch

Twitch is a live streaming platform that allows gamers to broadcast themselves playing their favorite video games. Viewers get the opportunity to see guys like Booker play, but it’s also possible to watch him doing so in his house. They also get to hear what Booker hears, so they’re getting direct access to the conversations he’s having with his friends online.

In addition to just watching people play, viewers can also chat with one another in a chat room. They can also subscribe to the channels they like the most.

As previously mentioned, viewers also have a chance to donate to any offerings that might be made available to them.

Additional Charitable Contributions

In addition to helping with COVID-19 relief, Booker has also paired with Phoenix Suns Charities to contribute to Special Olympics Arizona, Ability 360, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, UMOM New Day Centers, and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC).