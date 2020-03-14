Diablo 3 Season 20 Leveling Guide: How to Go 1-70 Fast

It might be hard to believe, but Diablo 3 has just started Season 20, so players have plenty of grinding in their future as they work to push through Greater Rifts.

However, before they can do that they’ll need to level up a fresh character to level 70. For the longtime players, they will likely be familiar with this early season grind, but for the newer ones, it can be a daunting task.

While Diablo 3 does have a storyline for players to experience, the best way for characters to level up would be to skip out on that entirely and instead jump into the Adventure mode.

This allows players to jump all around the map and complete bounties, making it quite easy to gain experience.

What You Should Do First

The first thing any player should do when they start out a new season is choose a class they like and would like to stick with throughout the season.

For a look at what’s new, including the three new sets, head over to our post here and perhaps make a decision based on that.

Once you make a decision, hop into the Adventure mode and start completing bounties. Once you complete every bounty in an act, you’ll get an additional boost in experience, so it’s important you do those at an early level.

Along the way, you’ll want to make sure you’re leveling up your Blacksmith because having good gear is important. It’s no secret that some of the early loot in Diablo 3 leaves a lot to be desired, so players can get the edge by crafting their own at every opportunity.

Be on the lookout for “Massacre” bonuses, which will reward players with boosted experience depending on how many enemies a player is able to kill. Because of this, heading to a highly-populated area to grind isn’t a bad idea at all.

Complete Seasonal Journey

The Seasonal Journey is something to keep an eye on as you level up because it’ll tell players to perform certain tasks, which will, in turn, reward them with some powerful items.

Players are able to get a full set from completing this journey, but only one is available, which is why it’s important to pick your favorite class.

The Seasonal Journey also gives players concrete steps to work towards as they level up. Diablo is fun to play without any priorities, but having something to work for can really enhance the experience.

Nephalem Rifts

At a certain point, you might grow tired of grinding out the same bounties over and over, so why not head to a Nephalem Rift where you can breeze through nonstop action and level up while you do it?

Maybe around level 50, you might want to shift to this, even if it’s just to break up some of the monotony of climbing from level 1 to 70.

Eventually, the Seasonal Journey will ask you to complete a rift, so maybe you can hang on until it requires you to do so.

Power Level

If you’re jumping into a season late, there’s nothing wrong with getting a power level so you can jump right into the real meat of the season.

A power level is when a maxed out player with plenty of Paragon points can take you through a rift and very rapidly get your new character from nothing to max level.

It only takes a couple of minutes and it is very easy to get somebody to help you out, especially if you’re playing on PC.

With these numerous options, it shouldn’t be too hard to hit max level with your new character in no time!