Fortnite Champion Series Returns: Duos, How to Play, More

It may have taken a while but on March 9, Epic Games announced the Fortnite Champion Series will finally be making its debut in Season 2.

The format this season will be Duos, so players will need to grab their trusty partner and get to grinding.

A major change they are making this time is PC players will be separated from console and mobile players.

There has been a lot of criticism over the way aim assist is being handled in aim assist, and this looks like a way Epic Games will be taking to combat that going forward in a competitive setting.

When Does FNCS Begin?

Calling all Agents! It's time to find your Duos partner for the #FortniteChampionSeries: https://t.co/lJDGk6cPda pic.twitter.com/9Yc6Aaw9o2 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 9, 2020

Epic Games didn’t go into too much detail about the actual start time, but beginning March 13 and running until the 15, there will be a special training simulation that gives players a taste of what to expect.

There will be two separate tournaments tracks with one on PC while the other one will feature console and mobile players.

It’s important to note that your Duo must be on the same platform group as you, meaning PC players won’t be able to play with a PS4 player.

This post is still being updated.