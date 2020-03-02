Epic Games Explains Lack of Cash Events in Fortnite Season 2

This time last year, the Fortnite World Cup had already been announced, but as we progress through Chapter 2 and into Season 2, Fortnite players don’t know what to expect.

As it turns out, Epic Games has a very good reason for not having any cash events in Season 2, and it has to do with the state of the performance on all platforms.

Console players especially have gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to performance problems in recent seasons, but things have started to reach their boiling point with the addition of AI enemies in Season 2.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Epic Games explain they want to address the issues affecting both the clients and servers.

“For Chapter 2 – Season 2, we’re working to address performance issues impacting both clients and servers,” the developer tweeted. “Our goal is to improve performance before kicking off any cash prized competition. We’ll keep you posted with schedule updates as soon as possible.”

Many pro Fortnite players have rejoiced over this news as many felt like this should’ve happened a long time ago.

Of course, there’s not exactly any sort of timetable that has been given by Epic, so this fix could be in a couple of days or even several months.

The World Cup previously took place over the summer months, which is an excellent time considering many of the pro players are still in school themselves.

There’s no guarantee they’ll miss that window this time, but things certainly aren’t looking good. After supporting Fortnite with weekly patches for much of its lifespan, Epic Games has significantly slowed down on the updates with Chapter 2, and it’s actually had a negative effect on some of the streamers.

TSM content creator Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, who was one of the first players to make a game for himself with Epic’s battle royale, explained that he’s taking some time away from the game until they add something interesting for him to check out in the future.

“I think I’m gonna be taking a little break from Fortnite till they add something interesting into the game to grab my attention again,” he said.

Of course, Fortnite is going to celebrate its third birthday later this year, so players will obviously be looking to find something new, but if enough players have this mindset, Epic could be in trouble.

Perhaps Riot Games’ upcoming title Valorant could even poach a few players away. If Epic Games doesn’t get their competitive scene rolling again soon, they might be several pros who defect to other games.

Epic Games doesn’t necessarily have to have a healthy competitive scene for Fortnite to be successful, but when you consider how many players have made a living from it and how popular the World Cup was, it would be foolish to not see them at least try to get it functional again.

In the meantime, players can keep fresh in the Arena mode as they wait for the next big tournament.

