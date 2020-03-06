Fortnite Deadpool Challenges: Plunger & Toilet Locations

It’s Friday which means Week 3 of the Fortnite Deadpool challenges are now live and this time, players will actually have to go into a match to get things done.

The first thing players will notice when they go to get the challenges from Marvel’s superhero is he is finally out of his bathroom stall. Instead, he’s sitting as his computer and playing what appears to be Fortnite.

This gives us our first glance at his absolutely filthy toilet, so he wants us to track down his plunger for him. Here’s a look at this week’s challenges.

Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger (0/1)

Destroy toilets (0/3)

Unlike some of the previous items we’ve had to track down, this one is actually a bit more difficult.

Deadpool’s Plunger Location

Players will need to navigate to the Battle Pass tab where they’ll be put into the command room with all the agents from Season 2.

From there, they’ll need to move up to the Agents room located at the top left of the screen. Then, they’ll need to click on TNTina and visit her room. Depending on if you’ve been here before, a short cutscene will play.

Finally, players will have to click on the plunger found at the top right of the screen. Unfortunately, I don’t have a screenshot of that since I clicked it before realizing what I’ve done, so you’ll just have to take my word for it. I promise it’s there.

Deadpool Toilet Locations

Once you find the plunger, the second challenge will unlock which requires players to destroy three toilets.

Thankfully, any old toilet will do, so all you’ll have to do is land on a house and whack its toilet. Perhaps you’ll get lucky enough to come across a building with a full-blown bathroom complete with stalls so you can knock out all three at the same time.

If we included a map, it’d pretty much have every major location circled, so there’s really no reason to do that. It is worth mentioning that portable bathrooms do not count, so you’ll have to smash an actual porcelain toilet.

While you do have to actually drop into a match to complete these ones, they aren’t hard to do at all.

With that said, that’s all there is to it for this week’s Deadpool challenges! Join us next week when the next set is unlocked.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

