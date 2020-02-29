How to Unlock Deadpool in Fortnite: Complete Challenge Guide

When Fortnite Season 2 rolled around, fans were treated to a secret gift and it’s that Deadpool is actually available as a skin.

This Marvel hero was added to the game without any fanfare whatsoever, and there was no indication he’d make an appearance ahead of time.

When Epic Games and Marvel previously had a crossover that brought Thanos into the game, they did so with a price for each of the skins.

In Season 2, it’s looking like they’ll be a lot more generous this time around and actually give the skin out for free.

To unlock it, players will have to complete a set of challenges. Unlike the traditional challenges found in Fortnite, these ones won’t actually require players to go into games.

Instead, they’ll have to maneuver their way around the main menu of the game, which is an interesting change of pace. Here’s how to unlock Deadpool in Fortnite.

Challenges come out weekly and we’ll keep this list updated with all of them as they become available.

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 1

The first week of challenges to unlock Deadpool are pretty light. Here’s what you’ll have to do:

Find Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games.

Don’t thank the bus driver.

Not thanking the driver simply requires to drop into a match and just being rude to the driver. For his letter, all players have to do is climb into Deadpool’s vent and click on the letter.

Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 2

In the second week of challenges, players don’t have to drop into any matches. Instead, all they’ll have to do is search around the challenge screen.

Find Deadpool’s milk carton.

Find Deadpool’s chimichangas around HQ.

His milk carton can be found in the same room he’s in, along with one Chimichanga. Another can be found in front of the Challenge table and the last will be in the room with Maya.

