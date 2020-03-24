How to Heal in Half-Life: Alyx

For many players, Half-Life: Alyx will be their first foray into the world of VR, and what a trip it is.

As players grow accustomed to the experience, they are likely to run into some issues, such as how to heal, for example.

To its credit, Alyx actually has a decent tutorial for the game mechanics as they become available, but with some of them being so robust, it can be easy to forget basic things.

Take reloading a gun as an example, the pistol has to first expend the clip, have a replacement grabbed from your backpack, and then the bullet has to be loaded into the chamber. There’s a lot of steps and for those used to the ease of traditional games, it can be easy to forget.

How to Heal

No matter how good you are, there will be plenty of situations where you’ll have to heal up in Half-Life: Alyx. There are currently two different ways to do this.

The easiest way to heal will be at the stations where you pull down a lever and then rest your left hand on the surface. Sometimes, you’ll have to find the power source, which will usually be hidden away around the same area.

The second way is to have a syringe that can be injected into your arm or leg. Using this is where things can get complicated as it’s not as simple as holding it and jabbing it into your body.

Instead, you have to take one out and then press the same button that ejects your pistol magazine. At least, it’s the same button the Samsung Odyssey+, which is the headset I use, so it could very well be a different button for you. I didn’t change any bindings, so chances are good it will be the same button.

Once you press this button, the syringe will be prepared, which is when you’ll inject it into your veins. It’s simple, but it’s also quite easy to forget and can be all the difference between defeating a head crab or dying to one.

Half-Life: Alyx is out now exclusively for Steam.

See Also