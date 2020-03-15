Where to Find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 Season 20

Getting your hands on Kanai’s Cube is extremely important in Diablo 3 since it allows you to enhance your weapons and armor, and it’s also part of the Season 20 Seasonal Journey, as has been the case in previous seasons as well.

If you’re just getting started in the season, you can go without the cube for a while, but eventually, you’ll want to make sure you snatch it up since you’re able to fine-tune your gear for whatever build you’re planning on going for.

Luckily, the cube can be found in the same location as it has always been, but it doesn’t hurt to have a refresher each season since months have likely passed since you’ve had to worry about where it was.

Kanai’s Cube Location

This powerful cube can be found in The Ruins of Sescheron. a location found at the top right of the Act 3 map. While you can access this through playing the story, it’s highly recommended to jump right into Adventure mode.

While the ruins are where you’ll need to be, you’ll actually be looking for another location within that area called the Elder Sanctum. Here, you’ll come across a throne room-type area where the cube will be housed.

Even if you aren’t far into your Seasonal Journey by the time you grab this cube, it will still complete that objective for you by the time it rolls around. Because of this, it’s not a bad idea to grab it early, especially since the area leading here is a very good spot to level up.

With so many different build varieties available through the cube, it’s nice to see Blizzard force players to grab it so they can see exactly what it’s capable of.

Even after all these years, the cube is still a way for players to keep Diablo 3 feeling fresh.

Season 20 is out now on all platforms, so get in there!