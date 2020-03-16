Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced for Tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Dubbed the “Indie Showcase,” this presentation will revolve around various independent titles coming to the Switch. This is the second Indie Showcase by Nintendo, with the last one released in December 2019. Nintendo explained that there will be “roughly 20 minutes of information,” but no details on the games were revealed.

Some of the titles we expect to see tomorrow include What the Golf?, Moving Out, Boyfriend Dungeon, and PHOGS!. We also wouldn’t be surprised if some new titles were announced or if we got more information on titles like Little Nightmares 2. Nintendo has always done a superb job supporting independent studios, so it’s great to see that they’re continuing the Indie World Showcase.

Tune in tomorrow, March 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream feat. roughly 20 minutes of info on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/dkhvGNnz0Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 16, 2020

This is a big week for Nintendo, as the latest installment in the beloved Animal Crossing launches this Friday. Given people all over the world are becoming quarantined inside their houses, we suspect this will be an exceptionally popular title. After all, who doesn’t want to be transported to a whimsical, colorful island full of friendly animals? Just don’t try to think about all the debt you’ll be in.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase launches tomorrow at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

