When Does The Battle on Scarif Release for Battlefront 2?

With the Age of Resistance in full swing, players have been patiently waiting for the next major map. Returning from Star Wars: Battlefront, The Battle on Sacariff has been a highly requested map by Battlefront 2 players. From the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Scarif was originally slated to release some time in late March/early April. However, this has recently changed due to the DICE staff now working from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As outlined in a recent post on Reddit, The Battle on Scarif will release in the middle of April. No specific release date was given, but we suspect it will either be the week of the 13th or 20th. For the unfamiliar, Scarif is a massive tropical beach level that had players battling across multiple connected islands. DICE then confirmed that there will be new heroes and villains coming with this update. Personally, we’re hoping to see the heroes Jyn Erso and Orson Krennic return since the Age of Resistance could use some new characters.

Additionally, the Age of Resistance timeline will be joining the Supremacy mode in the next major update. What maps are included and which starships players will be invading was not detailed. Heroes vs Villains and Co-op will also be receiving some additional levels, along with some updates to Instant Action.

If you’re new to Battlefront 2 or need to rank-up a character, there’s a double XP event taking place and a triple XP event taking place between March 27-29.

