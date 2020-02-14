Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hero Tier List: All 22 Ranked

While most of your time in Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be spent playing one of the four different classes of soldiers, it’s worth knowing which heroes are best for when you get your hands on them.

With 22 heroes in the game after the arrivals of BB-8 and BB-9E, there are several choices to pick from.

New players will no doubt be overwhelmed by the number of options, so let us help you figure out who you should focus on in the early goings.

Every hero will have their own strengths and weaknesses, so even if you don’t manage to get your hands on a lightsaber hero, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world.

22. Princess Leia

Our favorite princess comes in at the bottom of the list due to her not really doing a whole lot.

Her blaster can still dish out a high amount of damage, but that’s pretty much all you can count on from her. Leia’s abilities aren’t really all that great, so you can’t rely on them to turn the tide of a match. Her shield is nice but it’s a bit too situational.

She is more powerful than a regular trooper, so she does have that working in her favor. She also has a nice A New Hope skin if you managed to claim that when it was available.

21. Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma looks pretty cool, but outside of that, she doesn’t have a whole lot going for her.

She has a melee attack that’s incredibly easy to dodge, but it’s incredibly rewarding when you manage to land it. Her blaster fires incredibly fast, meaning she can dish out a lot of damage in a short period of time.

However, there’s not much else to her, so she’s worth picking up if all the other heroes are taken or you have a challenge, but she shouldn’t ever be a priority.

20. Chewbacca

At one point, Chewbacca was one of the strongest heroes in the game, but some nerfs have significantly weakened everyone’s favorite Wookiee.

He’s still better than the regular old Wookiee Warrior, and he does have a nice wounded skin, but outside of that, there’s not much going for our old friend.

Perhaps some buffs or even the future rework could save him from his fate as a low-tier hero.

19. Lando

Lando specializes in long-distance fights, so when you’re fighting in a narrow corridor, he won’t have much of a chance.

This means he’s a bad choice for a lot of the current game modes, with the exception being Galatic Assault since he’d be able to hang back and dish out damage.

If you’re in a close-quarters fight, Lando won’t be completely useless, but he’s definitely best suited at distance.

18. Finn

Finn may be a Resistance hero in the films, but he’s not all that great when it comes to Battlefront 2.

He kind of finds himself unable to stand out amongst the other blaster heroes, which is never a great thing. His rifle isn’t the strongest by any means, so he’ll have to rely on other ways to get the leg up over the enemy.

Unfortunately, his abilities aren’t really the best either, so, all in all, he’s not a good pick. We’d have to compare him to Lando in terms of usefulness, which would mean he’s very situational.

17. BB-9E

A lot of this comes down to BB-9E and a mixture of us not knowing how exactly to play as this droid and players not knowing how to play against it.

His speed and size make him a good unit to pick since he’ll be hard to hit. This droid doesn’t do a lot of damage, but the fact he’s so annoying will always make him worth having on a team.

Time will tell if this new droid hero ends up holding a spot down in the meta.

16. Yoda

There’s something about Yoda that just doesn’t make him much of a threat when you run into him.

Don’t get us wrong, he’s still dangerous, but out of all of the lightsaber heroes, he has to be the one you’re most relieved to run into.

One thing that is working in Yoda’s favor is the fact that’s so small, it makes him a difficult target to hit, much like BB-8 and BB-9E.

15. BB-8

This droid is actually pretty strong, but again, we can’t tell if a lot of it is coming down to players not exactly knowing how to go against him.

Amazingly, BB-8 has a cable move that is extremely effective at clearing an entire room, making him one of the only heroes that can do that.

While he is new and his place in the meta isn’t set in stone, it seems clear this droid has much stronger abilities than its dark side counterpart.

14. Count Dooku

Count Dooku is a weird one because when his Duelist mode is activated, he’s one of the strongest heroes in the game.

It’s when that’s not activated is when he’s in trouble. Dooku is a very strong hero against those who don’t quite understand how to go against him. Like all lightsaber wielders, he does still shine against blasters.

His ability that makes enemies weaker is nice, but it has a short duration, so if you use it on another hero, there’s a good chance they will be able to just survive it and turn the tables.

13. Rey

Rey may be the hero of the sequel trilogy, but she has a long way to go before she can enter the upper echelon of heroes in Battlefront 2.

She’s someone who will shine in team-oriented game modes since she has a good way to lead the charge into battle, such as when she’ll allow your team to see through walls, but she will struggle in 1v1s against fellow heroes.

Her Mind Trick ability feels immensely satisfying to use on groups of enemies, so she’s worth playing just for that.

12. Obi-Wan Kenobi

The problem with Obi-Wan is he has a long charge time for his special ability, which can easily be sidestepped.

However, Kenobi feels like he’s the toughest Jedi to go against as a blaster hero, whether that’s even true or not. Admittedly, he’s probably higher in this list than he should be and it comes down to his fantastic Clone Wars alternate style.

Obi-Wan is made for defensive players, but he doesn’t really ever seem to impact the game in a major way.

11. Bossk

Once upon a time, Bossk might have found himself at the top of this list, but things have changed significantly.

Bossk hasn’t actually changed much at all since his launch, but other heroes have gotten stronger and essentially left him in the dust.

With that said, he’s still extremely annoying to go against and hard to kill if you don’t focus directly on him. He can get in and out of a fight with ease, and his poison can help greatly in a push and does a good job of defending as well.

10. Darth Maul

Thanks to some heroes receiving buffs and others being nerfed, along with some other things, Darth Maul has found himself middling between good and great.

When the game launched, Maul was a force to be reckoned with, and he couldn’t even deflect blaster shots. Now, he can deflect shots, but he’s a tad weaker than he once was.

In the right hands, he can still be devastating, so just because he’s not as strong, don’t take him for granted.

9. Iden Versio

Surprisingly, Iden Versio, the main character from the campaign, is actually a strong hero that doesn’t get a whole lot of play.

In fact, she might be the least popular pick in the entire game, but she shouldn’t be because she’s actually pretty strong.

Her shock droid and alternate fire abilities are extremely powerful, despite nerfs. When you pair this with her strong rifle, she’s an issue to go against.

8. Boba Fett

Boba Fett feels a lot like a standard blaster character, but his jetpack really helps him shine over the rest of the cast. His mobility is unmatched and he can become an absolute pest depending on how he’s used.

Given how much ground he’s able to cover in a short amount of time, he’s always going to be a hero you have to watch out for no matter the game mode.

Fett is a fan-favorite character, so it’s nice to see him be viable in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and really, it’s hard to think of any additional tweaks we’d give him to put him higher up the list.

7. Han Solo

Han’s iconic DL-44 blaster is among the strongest in the game and he’s worth playing for that alone since it deals so much damage.

You can then couple that with his thermal charge and underrated charge ability and you’re really playing with one of the strongest heroes in the game.

His one weakness is he can quickly be overwhelmed by other players if they focus him down and he doesn’t have many options to defend himself outside of just running away.

6. Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren is yet another hero who has benefited from time and plenty of buffs. The Supreme Leader of the First Order now finds himself as a formidable foe now.

His damage output is almost unmatched, and he could actually be considered to be the strongest hero in Heroes vs. Villains.

The only real problem for the hero is that he was bad for so long, that players might not play him a whole lot if they don’t know he’s in a much better state right now.

5. General Grievous

General Grievous is an absolutely terrifying hero to run into, and with his bugs fixed, he’s truly a threat.

His abilities all dish out damage at an alarming rate, and it’s really hard to counter them if you see them coming at you.

If you’re ever caught out by yourself going against this fiendish droid leader, it probably won’t go very well for you.

4. Luke Skywalker

In some situations, Luke can be considered to be the strongest hero in the game, and on any given day, we could actually place him at number one on this list.

This hero is extremely fast and given the fact that his swings can just one-shot enemies, a whole army can be decimated before players even realize what happened to them.

It’s clear that the buffs DICE has been given out have had a strong impact on this hero. Whether you’re rocking a blue or green lightsaber, you’re bound to find a lot of success with this farmboy from Tatooine.

3. Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine had to be completely removed from the game at one point because he was so broken. His lightning used to have the ability to shoot through walls, which made him one of the most annoying heroes to go against.

Luckily, those days are now behind him, but he remains in the top tier and is actually one of the easiest heroes to go on a killing streak with.

He’s also surprisingly fast and can be a difficult target to defeat, which is why he finds himself in the top three here.

2. Darth Vader

Darth Vader was actually the hero that sparked the entire rework of the progression system in Battlefront 2, so we have him to thank for that.

His towering all-black costume makes him one of the most intimidating heroes to run into and his abilities are able to back that up. Despite being a lightsaber hero, his ranged throw can deal a lot of damage.

In fact, all of his abilities are quite strong as his choke is among one of the strongest in the game. It’s even highly effective on other heroes. It’s fitting that the only hero better than him in the game is him.

1. Anakin Skywalker

The Chosen One, also known as Darth Vader, but with a blue lightsaber, is the strongest hero in the game and a lot of it comes down to him having four abilities.

This gives him one extra trick up his sleeve over the other heroes, and even though he’s been nerfed a few times, he’s still the best.

Longtime players will no doubt remember how strong Anakin was when he first launched, and while he’s not at that level anymore, he’s still very much a force to be reckoned with and will always be a hero players fight over.