How to Turn Your Tent Into a House in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before players can have an extravagant island, they have to start from humble beginnings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

When players first arrive on their island, they have to get started in a tent before they move on to a full-fledged house. While players might find a way to make their tent all nice and cozy, they’ll quickly run out of room and want to move into a house.

As it turns out, it’s actually not hard to do this, but the game doesn’t make it explicitly clear on how to do so.

How to Move Out of Your Tent and Into a House

When Tom Nook gets his tent all set up, he introduces Nook Miles to you, which are a series of tasks players can complete to earn some of this special currency.

To pay off your initial move to the island, you have to come up with 5,000 Nook Miles, which is done by doing things like catching fish, bugs, planting flowers, and doing various other things around the island.

When you come up with 5,000 miles, head back to Tom Nook and talk about paying off that loan. When you do so, he’ll graciously accept your Nook Miles, and then he’ll mention the fact you can move into a house.

By the time you collect all of these miles, moving into a house will no doubt sound like a good idea. All you’ll have to do is talk to him and take out another loan, but this time you have to pay back bells.

Unfortunately, your house won’t appear immediately, but instead, you’ll have to wait an entire day for it to pop up on the island. Of course, you could just decide to skip a day by changing the time, which we imagine some of the impatient players might decide to go for.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

