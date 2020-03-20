How to Change Your Appearance in Animal Crossing New Horizons

It’s time to celebrate because Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here. Like previous entries in the series, users will make their own character from a limited amount of options and then begin building up a little society on a deserted island. When the game begins you’ll need to make your own Villager which includes selecting their skin tone, eyes, hairstyle, mouth, nose, and more. Thankfully, you aren’t locked into your choice forever, as you can alter your character’s entire appearance fairly early on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Change Your Appearance

To change your appearance you will need to build a full-length mirror and then interact with it. Doing so will send you to the character customization menu where you can freely edit your character. Once you’ve decided on your new look, just hit the Plus button to confirm your choice before returning to the game. Remember, clothing must be acquired in-game via making it yourself, gifts, or purchasing them.

How to Make a Full-Length Mirror

Making a full-length mirror requires one Iron Nugget and five pieces of Wood. Both of these can be acquired by using the axe, so make that first and head out onto the island. To get wood, simply hit a tree with the flimsy axe. You can strike a tree up to three times and it will drop either Wood, Softwood, or Hardwood. Iron Nuggets are a little rarer, so approach a large rock and begin bashing it with the axe. Similar to the tree, this won’t destroy the rock, but you will break your axe after subsequent blows if it’s flimsy.

Now return to the DIY station and craft your full-length mirror. Once placed in your home, you can freely alter your Villager’s appearance any time you wish. This is a handy item to build, so if you’re looking for something to do then this is a nice starter goal.

See Also