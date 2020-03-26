Valorant Reveals New Agent Sage & All of Her Abilities

Fresh of the reveal of Valorant, the upcoming first-person shooter by Riot Games, who is perhaps best known as being the developer of the smash-hit MOBA League of Legends.

For many players, it looks like a nice blend of the quick-paced action of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive mixed with hero-based gameplay of Overwatch. It seems increasingly likely that Riot Games has a major hit on their hands.

In the leadup to the launch this summer, they dropped the curtain on one of the new agents and revealed their abilities.

This character is named Sage and she will fit firmly into a support role, coming equipped with one ability that heals and one that can revive a dead player with full health.

Let’s take a close look at this new character.

All of Sage’s Abilities

As part of the reveal, Riot revealed the four different abilities this character will have, and they also gave a short blurb of what she can offer to her team.

“Sage creates safety for herself and her team wherever she goes,” Riot says. “Able to revive fallen friends and stave off forceful assault,s she provides a calm center to a hellish battlefield.”

As for her abilities, they have those covered as well:

SLOW ORB – Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the

ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

BARRIER ORB – Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

HEALING ORB – Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

RESURRECTION – Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full

health.

Of course, we don’t yet know how all of the characters will work in the game just yet, but Sage sounds like someone you’ll want on your team at all times.

We still don’t have a confirmed release date outside of this summer. So far, the only platform the game is coming to is PC, so be on the lookout for news of a potential console port.