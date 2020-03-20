100 Thieves Warzone from Home: How to Watch, Teams & More

100 Thieves Warzone from Home: How to Watch, Teams & More

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves is hosting a special Call of Duty: Warzone tournament that features all sorts of pro players and streamers as they battle it out to become number one.

The action kicks off at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST and features 16 teams of three, which is the format for Warzone, of extremely recognizable names.

Instead of lining the winning teams’ pockets, the top four teams will instead be given out money that would go to their charity of choice.

The winnings will be split from $50,000, with the winner getting half of that, and then descending down to $15,000, $5,000, and $5,000 respectively.

As fans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, now they have some to watch.

How to Watch the Warzone from Home Tournament

Viewers are able to tune in on the Cash App Twitch page to watch both Maven and Puckett cast the action, or they have the option to watch along from their favorite streamer’s point of view.

The main broadcast will provide the easiest way to watch, but if you have a certain player you’d prefer to stick with, then you also have the option to do so.

As for who’s actually participating in the tournament, there will be a lot of huge names Call of Duty and Twitch fans will instantly recognize.

Warzone from Home Teams

With a whopping 16 teams participating, it can be hard to keep track of who and who isn’t playing.

Allow us to help you out with the full roster:

Team 1

Nadeshot

CouRage

Cloakzy

Team 2

Diesel

Jericho

GoldGlove

Team 3

TimTheTatman

Dizzy

72hrs

Team 4

TeeP

Crowder

MerK

Team 5

JoshOG

Diegosaurs

HusKerrs

Team 6

Vikkstar123

Itz_WarsZ

MVapulear

Team 7

Mendo

xQc

Aimbot Calvin

Team 8

Fedmyster

Timthetatman

TSM Albralelle

Team 9

Aydan

xAmpzMedia

SuperEvan_

Team 10

Marksman

AladdinLTD

BaeSoldier

Team 11

Symfuhny

TSM_ImperialHal

ZachMazer4

Team 12

KingRichard

Hill_APex

T1Bcj

Team 13

Summit1g

Shroud

theGaGOD

Team 14

DrDisrespect

DougisRaw

THEvsnz

Team 15

NickEh30

 MonsterDface

 BonsaiBroz

Team 16

Trainwreckstv

Greekgodx

4ndypyro

It’s really anybody’s guess who can take home the prize, but no matter who wins, the winnings will be going to a good cause.

It’ll definitely be interesting to watch as these players battle it out over the course of several hours, so kick back and relax.

