100 Thieves Warzone from Home: How to Watch, Teams & More

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves is hosting a special Call of Duty: Warzone tournament that features all sorts of pro players and streamers as they battle it out to become number one.

The action kicks off at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST and features 16 teams of three, which is the format for Warzone, of extremely recognizable names.

Instead of lining the winning teams’ pockets, the top four teams will instead be given out money that would go to their charity of choice.

The winnings will be split from $50,000, with the winner getting half of that, and then descending down to $15,000, $5,000, and $5,000 respectively.

As fans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, now they have some to watch.

How to Watch the Warzone from Home Tournament

Viewers are able to tune in on the Cash App Twitch page to watch both Maven and Puckett cast the action, or they have the option to watch along from their favorite streamer’s point of view.

The main broadcast will provide the easiest way to watch, but if you have a certain player you’d prefer to stick with, then you also have the option to do so.

As for who’s actually participating in the tournament, there will be a lot of huge names Call of Duty and Twitch fans will instantly recognize.

Warzone from Home Teams

With a whopping 16 teams participating, it can be hard to keep track of who and who isn’t playing.

Allow us to help you out with the full roster:

Team 1 Nadeshot CouRage Cloakzy Team 2 Diesel Jericho GoldGlove Team 3 TimTheTatman Dizzy 72hrs Team 4 TeeP Crowder MerK Team 5 JoshOG Diegosaurs HusKerrs Team 6 Vikkstar123 Itz_WarsZ MVapulear Team 7 Mendo xQc Aimbot Calvin Team 8 Fedmyster Timthetatman TSM Albralelle Team 9 Aydan xAmpzMedia SuperEvan_ Team 10 Marksman AladdinLTD BaeSoldier Team 11 Symfuhny TSM_ImperialHal ZachMazer4 Team 12 KingRichard Hill_APex T1Bcj Team 13 Summit1g Shroud theGaGOD Team 14 DrDisrespect DougisRaw THEvsnz Team 15 NickEh30 MonsterDface BonsaiBroz Team 16 Trainwreckstv Greekgodx 4ndypyro

It’s really anybody’s guess who can take home the prize, but no matter who wins, the winnings will be going to a good cause.

It’ll definitely be interesting to watch as these players battle it out over the course of several hours, so kick back and relax.