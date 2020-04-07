Apex Legends Dev Explains Why Solos Isn’t in The Old Ways

A brand-new event called The Old Ways has come to Apex Legends and with it comes a permanent Duos playlist, much to the delight of fans.

However, something fans have been clamoring for since the game’s launch is the introduction of a Solos playlist.

The game has always been balanced around the idea of having teams, which makes sense considering each character has their own unique abilities.

However, a Solos playlist did exist at one point in time and was met with a lot of excitement, although it was just a limited-time thing.

When Apex first launched, it was Trios only, but EA and Respawn did eventually loosen their stance and allow for Duos, which gave fans hope that Solos could eventually exist.

As for right now, it doesn’t sound like that will be on the horizon as EA Community Manager David said in a blog post that the game won’t be adding Solos as part of The Old Ways event.

“When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention,” he said. “We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment teamplay and squad composition, but when played Solo some Legend abilities become useless. These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update. We’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience, but for now grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena.”

Respawn is still looking at ways to add a proper solo experience into Apex, but it appears they are still having issues with that.

If player retention is really impacted negatively by having a solo playlist, it could still be a very long time before it’s actually added.

Apex Legends’ The Old Ways event is live now on all platforms.