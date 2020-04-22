Call of Duty Warzone Reveals Eye-Opening Way To Deal With Cheaters

Ever since it released, Call of Duty: Warzone has been wildly popular and the playerbase continues to grow each and every day.

However, something that also seems to be growing each day is the number of hackers in any given lobby.

If you’ve been playing the game since launch, then it’s extremely likely that you’ve run into at least one hacker. They are quite easy to spot as you’ll notice they snap right to you with ease and quickly beam you down, leaving you with little to no chance to react.

Infinity Ward has revealed they are continuing to ban hackers, but it seems like they keep finding ways to get back in. On April 21, they revealed what they plan on doing to continue to combat this growing trend, and it’s actually an interesting idea.

For starters, if you report a suspected hacker, you’ll be notified if action is taken, which will prove if your report actually had any effect.

However, what’s most surprising is the way the developers plan on dealing with suspected hackers. Instead of outright banning them right away, they’ll instead match them into games with other suspected cheaters.

This will be a good way of testing who has the best hacks, but more importantly, it’ll likely ruin the whole experience for them when they discover they’re in a lobby full of fellow cheaters.

Whether this will actually have an impact remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a progressive way of dealing with things.

As is the case with any free-to-play title, there are sure to be a number of bad eggs that ruin the experience for everyone. Apex Legends had a similar issue when it released and while there are still cheaters, it’s not nearly as bad as it once was.

We’ll have to see if the team at Infinity Ward is able to accomplish in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, it sounds like you won’t have to deal as much with the hackers going forward.