Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Confirms New Weapons & Blueprints

Coming off the recent nerf of loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, having an updated supply of floor loot will be extremely important.

The loadouts went up in price from just $6,500 up to $10,000, meaning it will be difficult for players to get their hands on their custom weapons.

This was likely done to encourage more looting and to make the game feel less like a no respawn version of Ground War.

However, something that will have to be done to spice up the game is add more variety to the current loot in Warzone.

Infinity Ward has confirmed additional weapons and blueprints will be added in supply boxes as well as the ground loot throughout the season.

Since Season 3 has only just begun, it might be a while before we see any of this implemented, but thankfully the Renetti and SKS have entered the game and players will be able to put those right into their loadouts.

While Warzone has gotten off to a rapid start in terms of players, it’s clear that it’s going to need some new content if players are going to stay interested.

Moves like this will go a long way to ensuring the game feels fresh and doesn’t suffer the same fate as Blackout did. Of course, Warzone is a complete crossplay and free-to-play experience, so it won’t have the opportunity to die on PC so fast like Blackout did.

If Infinity Ward keeps the updates rolling and continue to deal with the hacking problem, then there’s no reason this game won’t remain extremely popular going forward.

This patch introduced 4-man squads into the mix which means you can add one more person to your squad, which should bring in new players. The only thing missing now is a proper duos mode, but it’s likely only a matter of time before that appears.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now. For a look at everything that has been added with Season 3, check out the official patch notes here.