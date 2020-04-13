How to Transfer Fallout 76 From Bethesda to Steam

After launching in a less-than-ideal state, Bethesda has been working hard at turning around Fallout 76 and making it into a more desirable game.

After years of work, they are set to introduce the Wastelanders update which will bring NPCs to the game for the first time.

To coincide with the launch of this update, Fallout 76 will also be coming to Steam, after previously being available on the Bethesda launcher since it came out.

For some players, having Fallout 76 already on the Bethesda launcher means a free version of the game is available on Steam.

How to Get Fallout 76 Free on Steam

If you had your Bethesda account linked to Steam before 11:59 ET on April 12, then you’re all set. Fallout 76 will be available in your Steam library upon launch on April 14.

If you’re here reading this article right now and didn’t have your two accounts already linked, then you’re out of luck as the window has already passed.

Even if you don’t end up making the switch to Steam, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll still be able to play with others regardless of what PC launcher they use.

Unfortunately, Fallout 76 is not cross-play with the console versions. Your stockpile of Atoms in the game, which can be used to purchase items from the Atomic Shop, will not make the jump from Bethesda to Steam.

However, any purchases you make will so make sure you spend all of your Atoms if you’re planning on making the switch.

Another thing that will not carry over between the two launches is a Fallout 1st membership, so you’ll need to make sure you handle that before making any moves.

Outside of that, Fallout 76 will operate business as usual and there will almost certainly be a large influx of players looking to try out the new content coming to the game.