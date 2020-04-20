What to Expect in Fortnite v12.41 Update

Ahead of the Fortnite Travis Scott event, Epic Games is rolling out an update in the form of 12.41 and while it’s mostly to prepare for the concert, there are some things for players to look forward to.

It’s not going to be a major patch in terms of new content, but there will be some bug fixes that players will certainly appreciate.

Although it’s expected to be a minor patch, there will still be downtime, which means players will be kicked out of their games and there will be a short amount of time before the matches start back up.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at exactly what to expect from this upcoming patch.

Fortnite v12.41 Downtime

Hi, everybody. v12.41 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). pic.twitter.com/HytyjzgTPL — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 20, 2020

Like the patch before it, downtime for this one will begin a 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT, so it’s a bit earlier than they normally are, but this could very well become the new norm.

If there are any patch notes that come out of this, which is no guarantee, then we can expect those to arrive right after the downtime wraps up.

Even without official patch notes, we do have a decent idea of what to expect, so let’s take a look.

What’s In Fortnite v12.41?

Of course, the main draw of this update will be the start of the Travis Scott event. With this update, players will be given a set of objectives called the Astronomical Challenges, which will reward them with some free cosmetics.

On top of that, we can expect some bug fixes, which we actually know ahead of time thanks to the Fortnite Trello page. Here’s what Epic Games has listed for what will be fixed on April 21.

Midas’ Golden Touch does not change items gold.

Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

“Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area.

The above fixes are just for the battle royale game mode, but if you’re interested in what’s coming to Save the World and Creative, you can take a look at all of that here on the Trello board.

We’ll have to wait and see if Epic Games has anything else up their sleeves, but, at the very least, we can expect some fresh leaks about the upcoming concert.