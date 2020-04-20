Fortnite Travis Scott Concert All But Confirmed

After building towards it for the past couple of days, Epic Games is finally set to unveil their marquee event of Fortnite Season 2 ⁠–⁠ the Travis Scott concert.

This will be the first concert in Fortnite since Marshemello’s was held in February of last year. As you may know, stage construction has been going on for the past couple of days near Sweaty Sands, but we didn’t know exactly when to expect the show.

Fast forward to today, and it’s looking like we’re about to receive some major news about the concert or even get to watch it for ourselves.

When is the Travis Scott Concert?

🌟🌌🎶🌵🎡 12PM ET 👀 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2020

Epic Games tweeted out a bunch of emojis that seemingly confirm something regarding the concert will take place at noon EST.

Some have assumed this means the show will go on at this time, but that seems a bit strange considering there has been next to no publicity for it outside of leaks.

What’s more likely to occur is they will announce the event is going to happen, and it’s possible they will confirm a skin to go with it.

With so many people around the world stuck at home, it’s hard to think of a better time to hold a virtual concert. Stay tuned for this news and we’ll keep you updated.

Where Will the Concert Be?

Considering the fact that the stage is under construction near Sweaty Sands, it’s safe to assume that’s where they’ll be performing the show.

Unless construction significantly wraps up, it’s highly unlikely the show will actually begin today, and the leaks seem the back that up.

“They are probably just going to annouce the collab, not do it,” tweeted FireMonkey. “I mean there is only 1 encrypted file left and there is no way the file size is big enough for a whole event.”

It would definitely be strange for Epic to have a full-blown live event with practically no notice. Then again, Deadpool and all of his friends did kind of just appear at the start of the season without any advertisement.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out at 12 p.m. EST on April 20.