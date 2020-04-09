How to Get $1.5 Million in GTA Online For Free

Despite releasing several years ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 is still going as strong as ever. A large part of that is thanks to GTA Online, the online mode that allows players to fulfill their wildest fantasies and roleplay their character to their heart’s desire.

Going into 2020, the support has arguably ramped up and Rockstar is handing out a lot of freebies to those still playing the game. With many players around the world being quarantined due to the Coronavirus, now is an excellent time to hop back into GTA Online to see all of the new content.

If players do decide to do that, they will be able to claim a free $1 million to spend on whatever they choose. With so many weapons, cars, and places to live available, having a good income can go a long way.

How to Get Free Money in GTA Online

Just by logging into GTA Online this month, players earn a free one-time bonus of GTA$500,000 which will be deposited into your account within seven days.

As an added bonus, there’s actually a way for players to earn another million on top of that, but this will require a bit more work to actually do so.

In order to get the free $1 million, players will have to complete a total of 10 daily objectives through the week and they’ll not only get the money, but a free J Lager Beer hat as well.

At the very least, players should get half a million for free since all they’ll have to do is log in. Perhaps by logging in, they’ll get sucked into the world find themselves completing objectives without even releasing it.

GTA Online is out now and for a complete look at everything new coming to the game, take a look at Rockstar’s blog post here.