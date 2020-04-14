How to Get Free Espinal Double Bandolier Colorway in Red Dead Online

The world of Red Dead Online is a vast one, but there’s always room for free gear, and that’s just what’s available for players just by playing.

If you’re a Red Dead Redemption 2 online player, then you might be excited to hear that there’s a free colorway for the Espinal Double Bandolier for those out there playing on PS4.

If you’re an active PS Plus member, which you probably are if you’re playing Red Dead Online, you can get a free cosmetic just by logging into the game.

A lot of giveaways from both Red Dead and GTA Online are earned just by logging into the game, so it’s nice to see nothing actually be required from players other than to just play.

Gear up with a free colorway of the Espinal Double Bandolier in Red Dead Online. PS Plus members who play by May 3 will find the item in their Wardrobe. https://t.co/yDWh529WQo pic.twitter.com/mgtQd15NFp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2020

Beginning now and lasting until May 3, anybody who fires up Red Dead Online on PS4 will get access to the freebie.

This is an excellent incentive for those who may have stopped play RDR2 online. Not only will returning players get something for free, but they’ll also be able to catch up on all of the new content that has come to the game since they last played.

Many players would agree that GTA Online has been receiving more frequent content and updates, but that doesn’t exactly mean the new stuff has completely dried up in Red Dead Online.

It’s important to note that RDR2 is still in its infancy when compared to GTA, so if Rockstar keeps the support rolling like they did with Grand Theft Auto, then there’s a bright future ahead.

Giving up free cosmetics to players is a great way to drive up some engagement and perhaps even lure in some new players. With many players stuck at home with nothing to do, they might decide to give the game a try.

We’ll just have to see if they keep the ball rolling with the other platforms going forward.