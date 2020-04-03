How to Open Yellow Simple Locks in Resident Evil 3 Remake

There are a lot of secrets tucked away in Resident Evil 3’s Raccoon City, many of which you won’t be able to access right away. One of these is yellow-colored simple locks. Typically found on lockers or attache cases, these locks prevent players from obtaining important resources like ammunition. Thankfully, you’ll be able to unlock all the cases fairly early on in your playthrough. Just make sure to go back through the city and unlock all those lockers before progressing through the

Lockpick Location

The Lockpick is a story item, making it impossible to progress without it. Once you put the fire out in the alleyway and make your way to the power station, you’ll be tasked with throwing on four circuit breakers. By the locked entrance to the circuit breakers, turn to the left and approach the corpse slumped against the fence. Inspecting it will trigger a small cutscene where Jill rips a box from his spider-infested clutches.

Examine the box in your inventory to open it and earn the Lockpick. You can now use this item as many times as you want, so don’t worry about it breaking. We strongly recommend you do not open the lock to the circuit breakers right away. Instead, go back through the city and open up all the simple locks you’ve come across. This is because opening the circuit breaker room door will see Jill attacked by mutated spiders.

Furthermore, if you turn the electricity on you’ll summon Nemesis which is another problem you won’t want when you’re roaming around Raccoon City. To unlock a simple lock, just approach it and examine the lock. When the inventory menu appears, highlight the Lockpick and then “Use.” This will automatically open the simple lock, letting you get the stashed away goodies. The Lockpick is one of the most important items in Resident Evil 3, as it gives you a ton of access to extra goodies.

Can Carlos Get the Lockpick?

As you progress through Raccoon City, you’ll end up taking control of Carlos who’s wandering around the local hospital. We won’t spoil the reason behind it, but during your journey through this area, you’ll come across a bunch of simple locks. This can easily lead you to believe that Carlos can obtain the Lockpick.

This is false, as Jill will later progress through the hospital letting you open all those simple locks. Carlos cannot get the Lockpick in Resident Evil 3, so don’t spend a ton of time hunting for this non-existent item like I did!