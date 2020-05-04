How to Unlock Imperial Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite

To celebrate the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Fortnite introduced a plethora of Star Wars skins into the game, but there are actually some cosmetics that aren’t from the sequel trilogy.

The Imperial Stormtrooper skin is also available in the game, but if you didn’t purchase it directly from the item shop when it appeared, you’ll have to obtain it through a different method.

Anyone who purchases Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Store between now and November 30 will earn you this cosmetic. Keep in mind that while this game is available on Steam, Origin, Xbox One, and PS4, only the Epic version of it will get you the skin.

If you did purchase the stormtrooper skin in the past and end up picking up Fallen Order before the cutoff, you will be refunded the 1,500 V-Bucks you spent for the outfit.

Don’t try to cheat the system, though, as if you try to pull a fast one and refund the game after getting your skin, it’ll be removed from your Fortnite account as well.

Unless Epic brings this skin back to the shop in the future, this remains the only way to get it, but that’s not a huge deal considering Fallen Order is quite good!

As part of the May 4 festivities, EA announced a bunch of new content was coming to the game completely free of charge. This consists of a New Game+ mode, as well some endgame content for players to dip into.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, it’s hard to miss out on Fallen Order, so if you’re picking it up, you might as well do it on the Epic store and get a free skin while you’re at it.

Time is running out so if you’re a fan of this stormtrooper skin, you’ll have to act now before you miss out on it forever.

