Fortnite Season 3 Teasers Begin Showing Up In-Game

We’re officially into the extended part of Fortnite Season 2, but that hasn’t stopped Epic Games from pumping out the content.

It may feel a bit early, considering the start of Season 3 is over a month away, but teasers have already started to show up around the island.

After leaking late last month, players are now getting their first taste of Season 3 in the form of posters. Fortnite leaker FireMonkey caught a glimpse of one at Lazy Lake and there will more than likely end being more scattered around if players keep an eye out for them.

It looks like Epic will be taking this month and drawing out the tease as long as they can. If you remember, three images leaked at once, and the discovery made today only shows a corner of one of them.

It’s very possible they will drag it out as long as they can, eventually revealing the full posters near the launch of the season.

One corner from one of the Season 3 Teasers can be seen on this wall in Lazy Lake. pic.twitter.com/5SQujFDSBu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 1, 2020

We still don’t have a good idea of what to expect with Season 3, but with the teasers all being related to water in some way, it seems to safe to say that all of that will tie into it in some way.

It’s still pretty early to tell what Epic has in store for players, but it will only be a matter of time before we find out.

After skipping out on an event to end the first season of Chapter 2, it’s good to see Epic building towards something with the conclusion of this one.

Epic has become known for this season-ending events as they are often talked about in the weeks leading up to them. Look at all of the buzz that was created when they concluded Chapter 1 by putting the game into a black hole for a couple of days.

While they likely won’t be pulling a stunt like that again so soon, it’ll be cool to see something on that level come out of this season. Only time will tell.

