Modern Warfare Season 4 Likely Features Captain Price

The updates are coming in fast for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale spin-off Warzone.

In the latest teaser, one that is ramping up the hype for the upcoming Season 4, players were given their first glimpse at what to expect and it’s looking like the return of a fan-favorite character is right on the horizon.

Of course, Captain Price has already made an appearance in the campaign for Modern Warfare, but he was noticeably absent from the multiplayer mode. Instead, Ghost was a playable operator and he quickly become one of the most popular characters in the entire game.

It appears that Activision and Infinity Ward want to keep that ball rolling by bringing back another incredibly popular character.

Captain Price Returns

In a new teaser released on May 21, Modern Warfare gave some cryptic information about Season 4 and all signs are pointing to Captain Price being the next operator.

This means he’ll be available as part of the Season 4 Battle Pass, which will almost certainly mean it will sell like hot cakes.

A Battle Pass typically costs $10, but they are more than worth it when you consider all of the cosmetics that you can get from them such as skins, call signs, and more.

This will more than likely not be the last teaser before the launch of the new season, so perhaps future ones will be a bit more clear about what’s coming.

Why Is Captain Price So Popular?

Depending on who you ask, Modern Warfare 2 was the best Call of Duty title of all-time and a lot of that has to do with the strong campaign, featuring both Ghost and Price, and the superb multiplayer.

It’s frequently a game that fans ask about regarding a remaster, and Activision has actually delivered in the form of the campaign.

We don’t yet have a definitive release date to share for Modern Warfare Season 4, but when it hits we’ll just have to hope Price is joining the roster with it.

In the meantime, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed the next operator is who we hope it is.

