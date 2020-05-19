Could Warzone Be Teasing a Fortnite-like Live Event?

It’s no secret that Epic Games’ bread and butter over the years has been the Fortnite live events.

These special occasions almost always bring in millions of players to experience what’s going on, with the most recent ones being the Travis Scott concert and then a massive EDM show.

However, Epic isn’t the only developer that’s capable of pulling an event like this off and it’s possible that Infinity Ward could have just teased one with their newest Warzone update.

Call of Duty: Warzone Live Event?

In the latest Call of Duty patch notes, the developers laid out all of the new features that have arrived in the game, such as the new Armor Box and Classic Battle Royale, but at the end, a little tease was snuck in.

As a matter of fact, it feels like it’s a page directly out of Epic’s playbook. A heavily redacted message appeared at the bottom of the patch notes and it’s looking like whatever is being hidden will be revealed at a later date.

“Number station <redacted> is Protocol Yellow. Activate <redacted> system. <redacted> is inbound. Awaiting correct authorization.”

What Does It Mean?

Activision has said the 2020 Call of Duty title is still arriving on schedule, so it could be possible we see a reveal for that within the world of Warzone.

The previous Call of Duty has oftentimes been used to debut a trailer for the upcoming title, but there’s never been an event that hyped up the new game.

Keep in mind that just because this redacted statement exists in the patch notes doesn’t exactly mean Infinity Ward will be gearing up for a live event.

It would be cool to see since Fortnite is currently the only battle royale around that takes advantage of its massive playerbase in such an interesting way.

We’ll have to wait and see if more of the message is uncovered in future patch notes. If somebody has the power to rival Fortnite live events, why couldn’t it be Call of Duty?

