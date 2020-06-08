Anthony Joshua to Join Tyson Fury in New EA Game, Per Sources

Tyson Fury was previously reported to be included in the upcoming EA UFC 4 game, but now it seems as though he may be joined by the only other heavyweight champion in boxing, Anthony Joshua.

According to sources with intimate knowledge and firsthand information about the game, Fury will be joined by the reigning WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion in the upcoming mixed martial arts game.

It is interesting to see that both recognized heavyweight champions in boxing only have a video game presence in a mixed martial arts title.

This is boxing, and nothing should be too surprising about anything that happens in and around the sport.