The Best PS5 Games Announced So Far

A new generation of consoles is upon us. But what are the best PS5 games that should be on your radar right now? Everything you need to know about the next-gen line-up is right below.

See Also: Evercade Retro Console: Everything You Need to Know

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Release Date: Holiday, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Cinematic World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]Watch the world premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available Holiday, 2020 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Stadia. Pre-order now at https://ubi.li/5MQXg #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft SUBSCRIBE to Ubisoft: http://bit.ly/UbisoftYouTubeChannel In Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla. Key Features WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game. A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more. LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people. GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience. MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids Follow Assassin’s Creed: WEBSITE: https://ubi.li/5MQXg FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/assassinscreedUS TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/assassinscreed INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/assassinscreed_US About Ubisoft: Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. To learn more, please visit http://www.ubisoft.com. © 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Cinematic World Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] https://www.YouTube,com/UbisoftNA 2020-04-30T14:45:11Z

Just like Black Flag before it, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to be cross-gen, meaning it’ll be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Valhalla takes place 873AD as the war between Norway and England rages on. Players assume the role of Eivor, with a male and female option available, as they forge their path through medieval England.

This version of Assassin’s Creed leans further into the RPG genre with settlement building, deeper romance options, and meaningful choices.

Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey both were fan-favorite PS4 games thanks to their new approach to stealth, more varied landscapes, and vastly improved combat mechanics. Could Valhalla be one of the best PS5 games to keep an eye on? Quite possibly.

Dirt 5

Release Date: 2020

Dirt 5 | Official Announce TrailerDIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style. Get your first taste of DIRT 5 in our announce trailer, all captured in-game, showcasing wheel-to-wheel action, stunning environments and a brand new take on amplified racing. Track: ‘Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)’ by The Shoes Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/dirt-5 2020-05-07T15:09:41Z

For the simulation racing fans out there, Dirt 5 will release in October on PS4 and at some point in 2020 for PS5.

What’s new this time around is the inclusion of a career mode starring the likes of Troy Baker and Nolan North. That is, along with next-gen visuals and, hopefully, no load times thanks to the PS5’s SSD tech.

Gran Turismo

Release Date: TBD

The latest entry in the ever-popular Gran Turismo series has been unveiled, and it looks hyper-realistic.

No release date was mentioned but as soon as that changes we’ll be sure to let you know.

Godfall

Release Date: Holiday, 2020

VideoVideo related to the best ps5 games announced so far 2020-06-11T16:05:38-04:00

Not much is known about Godfall other than it’s an up to three-player co-op hack ‘n’ loot with insanely detailed graphics.

The focus here has been creating fluid combat with a punch. The gameplay vid, although designed to make it look as great as possible, looks like combat hits hard. Bonus points for the over-the-top decapitations. Everyone loves OTT decaps.

As Godfall is set to light up both PS5 and the Epic Games Store, it’s one of the PS5 games that doesn’t need to worry about running also on PS4 hardware, meaning we should – in theory – see more of what the PlayStation 5 can do.

Gods and Monsters

Release Date: 2020

Gods & Monsters: E3 2019 Official World Premiere Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, watch the world premiere of Gods & Monsters, an epic journey through the fantastical world of Greek mythology. Release Date: February 25, 2020 #GodsandMonsters #UBIE3 Please SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/UbisoftYouTubeChannel https://godsandmonstersgame.com https://www.facebook.com/godsandmonstersgame https://instagram.com/godsandmonstersgame https://twitter.com/godsandmonsters https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA ABOUT GODS AND MONSTERS: From the creators of Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Prove your heroism by fighting dangerous mythological creatures and taking on their fearsome leader in a face-off for the ages. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky trials, treacherous dungeons, and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination, and you will emerge as the hero you are meant to become. Gods & Monsters: E3 2019 Official World Premiere Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA 2019-06-10T21:11:48Z

Here’s another Ubisoft release spanning both PS4 and PS5.

Gods and Monsters is, in a nutshell, a more stylized Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It’s a Greecian open-world filled with vivid color in which players set off on a journey to save Greek gods from the clutches of Gaea and Tartarus’s offspring, Typhon.

It’s got a really beautiful aesthetic and looks like it could be a good alternative for kids who’re sick of Fortnite and want something meaty to chew on.

Madden: NFL 21

Release Date: 2020

Madden NFL 21 – Official Next-Gen Announcement Trailer | Inside XboxEA has revealed the first look at the next-gen version of Madden, NFL 21, offering a look at how the long-running football franchise will take advantage of next-gen hardware. #ign #gaming #xbox 2020-05-07T16:40:01Z

Due for release on PS4 on August 25, 2020, this year’s Madden probably won’t reinvent the hogskin, but for fans of the long-running football game, should keep them busy while we await a true next-gen Madden game.

Outriders

Release Date: 2020

Outriders: 17 Minutes of Gameplay – Next-Gen Co-Op Looter Shooter RPGJames Duggan gives his impressions on the gameplay in Outriders, a next generation co-op looter shooter from People Can Fly, the developers behind 'Gears of War: Judgement' and 'Bulletstorm'. In this video, James covers the mobility and cover mechanics, skills, abilities, gunplay, inventory, weapons, story, boss battles, the focus on PVE and how this title differs from other, similar titles like Destiny. Outriders is available September 2020 on Xbox One and PS4. #ign #gaming #outriders 2020-02-13T20:30:00Z

Coming from Square Enix and Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly, Outriders is a third-person shooter RPG whereby players pick one of four unique classes ( Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator, and a yet-to-be-revealed fourth class).

While not hugely popular, Bulletstorm was a really solid shooter that deserved better. It’ll be interesting to see what People Can Fly does with next-gen tech. The studio knows how to make guns ‘pop’. Combine that knowledge with new tech and Outriders could be one of the best PS5 games, hopefully.

Paradise Lost

Release Date: 2020

Paradise Lost – Official Cinematic Teaser TrailerCan a new world be born from the ashes of the old one? A brand new Paradise Lost teaser is here! Watch the video and start discovering the last story on Earth. Paradise Lost is a deeply engaging story-driven adventure game set in a world where World War II never ended. To advance the story, players must explore and uncover the mysteries of an abandoned bunker where dark secrets are held. As a child in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, players piece together the history of the bunker and navigate through its diverse interior. Players' choices influence how the story unfolds, providing a different narrative for every play through. The game features a truly unique twist on the post-apo genre, with its setting characterized by a mixture of technology and Slavic-pagan aesthetic, against a background of profound human emotions. 2020-05-22T18:35:41Z

If there’s ever a pitch that hooks you straight away it’s this: A 12-year-old child finds a Nazi bunker in a post-nuclear Polish wasteland where World War II never ended.

Right? How can that not grab your attention?

There’s a focus on decisions, which are said to shape the world and what you can find. Aside from that, very little is known about the game in terms of gameplay. Still, there are tidbits of info to make this a game worth following.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Release Date: TBD

One of the biggest surprises is a new entry into the Ratchet and Clank series.

This version sees the duo traveling through different dimensions, even to one where there’s a female Ratchet.

The jumping from dimension-to-dimension, a big hook of the game, is something that wouldn’t be possible on previous-gen consoles due to loading screens. Looks like the new Sony SSD tech is getting straight to work.

It looks cool and if you’re after a game for you and the kids to play, it could be perfect.

Spider-Man: Miles Moralez

Release Date: Holiday 2020

It looks like the follow up to Marvel’s Spider-Man is Spider-Man Miles Moralez.

Not much was shown other than a brief video package, but it looks like for this game players will assume the role of Moralez rather than Peter Parker. COOOOOL!

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Release Date: 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Extended Gameplay TrailerVampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and features reactive storytelling, fast-paced combat, and compelling characters with their own hidden motives. Created in an act of vampiric insurrection, players start the game as a fledgling Thinblood whose existence ignites a war among the vampire factions in Seattle. To survive in vampire society, players will enter into uneasy alliances with Seattle’s factions and join one of the full-blood vampire clans while stalking the city streets for prey, maneuvering complex political relationships, and balancing the need for blood against their withering humanity. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch on PC and consoles in 2020 and is now available for pre-order. To learn more about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, please visit http://www.bloodlines2.com. Social Links: Website: https://bloodlines2.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/VtM_Bloodlines Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VampireBloodlines/ Paradox on YouTube: ——————————— ParadoxInteractive – http://youtube.com/ParadoxInteractive Trailers, Feature Breakdowns, Dev Diaries, and more. ParadoxExtra – http://youtube.com/ParadoxExtra Gameplay of our video games, convention coverage, and other fun things from Paradox! Paradox Grand Strategy – http://youtube.com/ParadoxGrandStrategy Gameplay of our Grand Strategy Games. CK2, EU4, HOI4, Stellaris, and Imperator. 2019-06-10T17:07:46Z

If there’s ever a textbook definition for cult-classic it’s Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines.

As a follow-up to the 2004 gothic classic, Bloodlines 2 treads in the shadows, mixing a high-class lifestyle with secrecy in what has to be one of the most anticipated PS5 games to date.

Watch Dogs Legion

Release Date: Late 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion: E3 2019 Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft [NA]Watch the very first gameplay reveal of Watch Dogs Legion. Watch Dogs: Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone you see in the iconic city of London. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skill set that will help you personalize your own unique team. Bring your characters online and join forces with friends to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, and daily events. Welcome to the Resistance. #WatchDogsLegion #E32019 Please SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/UbisoftYouTubeChannel Website: https://watchdogs.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchdogsgame Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchdogsgame Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/watchdogsgame_us/ Tumblr: http://watchdogs.tumblr.com/ Discover all our Watch_Dogs products and exclusive items on the Ubisoft Store: https://ubi.li/7tazq About Watch Dogs: Legion: It's time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance. Features: PLAY AS ANYONE Recruit anyone from the entire population of London into your resistance: from an MI6 agent to a tough bareknuckle fighter, a brilliant hacker or an illegal street-racer, a rising football star or an inconspicuous old lady… Anyone you see can join your team and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset. CUSTOMIZE YOUR RECRUITS Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks. HACKING IS YOUR WEAPON Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure. Hijack armed combat drones, deploy stealthy spider-bots, covertly take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak, and much more. TOTAL FREEDOM, REAL CONSEQUENCES Play the game the way you want. A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed. OPEN WORLD LONDON Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye – and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art. TEAM UP WITH FRIENDS Bring your team online and join forces with up to three friends as you freely explore the world together or take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online modes, rewards, and themed events. Watch Dogs: Legion: E3 2019 Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft [NA] https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA 2019-06-10T20:08:35Z

As with Valhalla, Ubisoft is playing it safe and releasing Watch Dogs Legion across both PS4 and PS5.

Set in London, Legion sees the UK capital city turned into a Police state of sorts. It’s up to the player, and the hacker group Dedsec, to attempt to wrestle power back into the hands of the people.

Watch Dogs sees the player utilize different hacks to take down enemies. This could be changing the traffic lights as you’re making a speedy getaway or using robotics to take out enemies before they see you. Or if you’re like me, changing the traffic lights then plowing straight into another car because you’re awful at driving.

One of the new hooks for Legion is the ability to take control of non-player characters and turn them into player-characters. The twist, once they’re dead, they’re dead, and you’ll need to pick someone else to hack the world with. Sounds neat, right?

Chorus

Release Date: 2021

CHORUS Announcement Trailer | PS4/PS5 | Pure PlayStationChorus is a new space shooter from Deep Silver, and it's coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2021. 2020-05-07T16:55:46Z

Imagine Starfox. Now make it for adults and give it a Mass Effect styling. That’s pretty much what Chorus is. This could be one of the best PS5 games in the looks department.

It looks really lush. Like, jaw-droppingly lush. Here’s hoping we get more info sooner than later.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release Date: 2021

What’s interesting about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is it isn’t by Warner Bros., the license comes from Middle Earth Entertainment, meaning it’ll draw inspiration from the books rather than the movies. Interesting!

The game itself is a stealth platformer hybrid set after Gollum finds the one ring. There’s said to be a focus on Gollum’s inner struggles as the two sides of his psyche battle for dominance.

While there’s still very little known about the project by Deponia developers Daedalic Entertainment, the fact we’re getting something NOT based on the movies has a lot of Lord of the Rings fans intrigued.

Cross-Generation Games

Thanks to backward compatibility, the top 100 PS4 games will be playable on PS5. So yeah, if you’ve spent far too money much on Fortnite, your purchases are safe.

Not only will the below games work from the off, some are also getting a new and shiny PS5-specific version at a later date. Nice!

Fortnite

Release date: 2020

Fortnite will arrive on PS5 at launch but that’s not all. In mid 2021, the game will change its engine from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. Here’s what Epic Games had to say on the matter:

“We will release Fortnite, built with UE4, on next-gen consoles at launch and, in keeping with our commitment to prove out industry-leading features through internal production, migrate the game to UE5 in mid-2021,” says Epic.

So not only will we get Fortnite on next-gen, we’ll also get a suped-up version later down the line. Cool!

Aside from Minecraft, Fortnite has become one of the best PS4 games and shows no signs of slowing. It’s entirely possible, at launch, Fortnite could very well be one of the best PS5 games, which would be all kinds of amusing.

Destiny 2: New Light

Release Date: TBD

Destiny 2: New Light will bring the game to next-gen consoles without leaving current-gen players behind.

PS5 players will be able to play with PS4 players, although Bungie is said to working on full crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox as the main goal.

What’s also great is Destiny 2: New Light won’t force you to buy a new copy of the game. If you already own the base, free-to-play version with paid expansions, the new 60fps and 4K version for PS5 won’t cost a dime.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Release Date: 2020

While we don’t know much about the specifics, we do know Siege will arrive on PS5 at launch and will feature cross-generational play, meaning PS4 players can play with PS5 players.

Warframe

Release Date: TBD

Again, as with Siege, we don’t have much to go on. We do know, however, according to Leyou Technologies, via GameSpot, that a next-gen outing for the sci-fi looter-shooter Warframe is happening at some point.

GTA: V

Grand Theft Auto 5 will be releasing on PS5 at some point in 2021 with an upgraded and expanded version.

Further Reading: