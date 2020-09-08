Xbox Series S: Everything You Need to Know

With the Xbox Series S launch price out in the wild, it’s time to take a look at everything you need to know about the next generation of gaming, from the Xbox Series S pre-order info and specs to what’s coming in 2020.

The Xbox Series S is to launch at a $299 price-point. To put that shockingly low price in perspective, the PS4 came in at $399 at launch while the Xbox One cost a beefy $499.

What’s not clear at this point is whether Microsoft is making any money on each unit sold. At this price, and given the power of the Xbox Series S, it’s hard to imagine the house of Master Chief is making much, if anything per unit sold.

According to a leak on Twitter, via Eurogamer, the Series S will boast 4K upscaling and 4K media playback, DirectX ray tracing, support for 120 frames-per-second at 1440p, and a custom 512GB NVME SSD.

The custom NVME SSD is going to be the deal-maker. Given Microsoft has stated true next-gen games won’t hit the Xbox Series S or Series X for a couple of years, the custom SSD tech is where many will notice a huge leap.

SSDs, in general, speed up both the operating system along with load times. The custom SSDs in both the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles should drastically reduce load times and increase start-up times.

The leak also makes note of financing options for both Xbox consoles ranging from $25 per month for the Series S and $35 per month for the Series X. That deal also nets you access to Microsoft subscription service GamePass Ultimate, which lets the user play from a selection of games each month and grants access to online gaming through Xbox Live.

According to an earlier report from Windows Central, both consoles are set to release on November 10, 2020, with the Xbox Series X expected to come in at $499.

With all that out of the way, let’s take a look at what the differences are between the two versions of the new Xbox console along with where you can pre-order this year’s must-have gift.

Xbox Series S Pre-Order Info

Currently, there isn’t much in the way of places to pre-order. As the news is still fairly new, and the release date hasn’t been officially announced by Microsoft, that could all change in the coming days, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

As of right now, GameStop is asking customers to sign up to receive updates. This is currently the best way to get updates as to when the retailer will be taking pre-orders.

How Much Will Xbox Series S Cost?

The Xbox Series S is set to cost $299 upon release.

When Will Xbox Series S Be Released?

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Microsoft, but it’s looking like you should pencil in November 10, 2020, for the release dates of both Xbox Series S and Series X.

Xbox Series S and Series X Games Coming in 2020

Along with backwards compatibility spanning Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, there’s a heap of third-party games coming to the Xbox Series S and X. Although Microsoft has said there won’t be any major first-party launch titles following Halo Infinite’s delay into 2021, there’s still a lot to be excited about.

Below, per IGN, are the games coming in 2020 to keep your eye on.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Chivalry 2

Dirt 5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Forza Horizon 4

Gears Tactics

Haven

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Lake

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

Observer (System Redux)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Paradise Lost

Planet Coaster

Recompile

Scorn

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tell Me Why

The Medium

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

What’s the Difference Between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X

Confusing naming conventions aside, there are some differences to keep in mind when you’re considering a pre-order.

Although Microsoft is yet to release all the info, the Series S features a smaller SSD at just 512GB compared with the Series X’s 1TB SSD. Not only that, the Series S is an all-digital console, meaning it doesn’t feature a disc drive. Oh, and it’s 60 percent smaller. It should fit neatly in your TV cabinet.

While many have pointed out 512GB of storage will fill up quickly (Call of Duty Modern Warfare on current-gen hardware clocks in at 100GB!), what we’re still waiting to hear about is whether the custom SSD can be upgraded as is the case with the Xbox One and Xbox One X (note: not to be confused with Xbox Series X – urgh!). It also begs the question about whether USB SSDs or HDDs will be compatible with Series S.

Needless to say, we’ve reached out to Microsoft with questions and will update the article as soon as we hear back.

