Crysis Remastered Release Date Leaked, Coming this July

Crysis Remastered – at least the Xbox One version – will release on July 23, 2020, according to a leaked store page on the Xbox store website.

Users on resetera caught wind of the listing.

In addition, the store page says that the approximate file size for the game is 7.01 GB. It also says that the game supports 4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X.

The game is also coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch, according to the official Crysis Twitter account.

CLOAK DISENGAGED You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.

Today, that wait is over. It’s coming: Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020

Here’s a description of the game from the store page:

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware. Suit up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight. Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments. Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien. Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges – including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive. Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

The game was first revealed in April and gameplay footage is set to release on July 1 at 9 a.m. PT on YouTube, according to the Twitter account.

Suit up, the wait is almost over. https://t.co/cUtelsaldY — Crysis (@Crysis) June 29, 2020

According to Eurogamer, Crysis Remastered will bring “new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware.” The game will also feature ray tracing.

This isn’t the first time the Xbox dropped a big game announcement early. About a month ago, we first heard about the remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning via the store page, according to PC Gamer.

