Fortnite Yellowjacket Starter Pack Coming Soon

For those of you out there with a light locker of cosmetics going in Fortnite Season 3, Epic Games is giving you an option to jump start things and get some much-needed cosmetics in your arsenal.

The way they are doing this is through the implementation of another Starter Pack, which will reward players with V-Bucks and some exclusive cosmetics.

They are usually a good purchase since you get a lot of items for a low price, but it’s important to note that the old Starter Pack gets replaced when a new one comes out.

This means that if you want the previous one, you’ll have to buy it fast because it’s on the way out.

What’s in the Yellowjacket Starter Pack

The Yellowjacket Pack will be available worldwide within 24 hours! It includes: – 600 V-Bucks

– Yellowjacket Outfit

– Backstabber Back Bling

– Venom Blade Pickaxe It will also replace the old Starter Pack, so buy it now if you still want it! pic.twitter.com/zUtqtQ1d9M — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2020

That’s a lot of stuff for a low price, so there’s it’s definitely something you should think long and hard about buying.

Is It Worth It?

For the price of $4.99 it will be yours to keep, so there’s not a whole lot of downside to picking it up, especially when you consider that the V-Bucks you get from it will already pay for the entire bundle.

At the end of the day, you get a lot of content for the low price, so if you’re in the market for some new cosmetics, you’ll want to pick this one up.

Unlike many of the other skins in Fortnite, the contents of this Starter Pack will actually end up being exclusive once it leaves the shop.

We know how cool it is to flex on your friends with special skins, so you’d be able to do that in this case if they don’t pick up the pack too.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

