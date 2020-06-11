VideoVideo related to ps5: the future of gaming – the gameplay trailers you need to see 2020-06-11T16:16:04-04:00

The future of gaming is set to grace the world during the closing stretch of 2020.

Thus far, Microsoft has revealed a ton about their next-gen plans and showcased the games that will be running on the upcoming Xbox Series X. Sony has been relatively quiet on the next-gen news front, but they still gave fans a small tidbit of info when they debuted the DualSense wireless controller. But today (June 11) is a special day for PlayStation diehards everywhere. The Future of Gaming livestream event is here to showcase just some of the amazing games we can all look forward to playing on the powerful PlayStation 5. We’re here to compile all of those debut gameplay trailers in one place and give you even more information on each upcoming next-gen experience.

As new PS5 gameplay reveals come across your screen, we’ll be sure to place them here. As far as the PS5 is concerned, the future is just a few months away.

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V is set to arrive on the PS5 in 2021 with all the expected bells and whistles that come with a next-gen console re-release. PS5 owners can look forward to getting access to Grand Theft Online for free once GTA V officially launches. Starting today (June 11), PlayStation Plus members on PS4 will get a hefty deposit of GTA$1,000,000 currency into their Maze Bank account each month until GTA Online comes to PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales is stepping up to the plate as the main heroine within Insomniac Games’ next Marvel Comics epic. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales stars the young hero as he puts his invisibility and electricity superpowers to good use as he protects New York City from a host of familiar villains. The game is set to launch in holiday 2020.

Gran Turismo 7

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Project Athia

Stray