Fortnite Ancient Astronaut Challenges & Location Leaked

After taking a week off from updates, Fortnite has now updated to v13.30 and with it comes a variety of new leaks for us to dive into and look forward to in the future.

Perhaps one of the most exciting things we noticed was the crashed spaceship that was leaked. This ship actually has an astronaut inside of it, but for the time being it’s underwater, so we won’t be able to interact with it at all yet.

With that said, it looks like this special spaceship will play some sort of role in the season as a set of challenges have also leaked with it, indicating there’s more going on that meets the eye.

First Look at Astronaut POI

the Ancient Astronaut is in his Spaceship btw pic.twitter.com/AGuOJvnaPe — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

The spaceship is currently crashed on this beach, at least in this image. Fortnite leaker FortTory revealed the ship is actually still underwater and he had to remove all of the water to get a better look at it.

He does point out that the astronaut is still in the ship, meaning he could possibly come out of it at some point.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this point, but it does seem like there is something else going on with the ship since there are challenges.

Ancient Astronaut Challenges

The guests Ancient Astronaut Challenges "Found Ancient Ship"

"Collect Missing Part"

"Install Missing Part"

"Begin Launch Sequence"

"Stop Ship Launch" — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

FortTory also revealed a set of challenges that will involve tracking the ship down, collecting a missing part, and then starting the launch before then being forced to stop it all from happening.

We don’t know what factor this would play into the grand scheme of the season, but we’re certainly excited to find out.

We’re around the halfway mark of Season 3, so whatever Epic plans of getting set in motion will have to happen soon.

None of this has started yet since everything is underwater, but we can likely rest assured that once the water level decreases again, this ship will be revealed and we’ll be able to visit it.

