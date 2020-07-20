Fortnite Fan Spends $20K on Twitch Without Permission

It’s no secret that Fortnite has been one of the biggest games in the world since its release back in 2017 and that success has largely translated to Twitch.

Every single day, thousands of viewers tune in to watch their favorite streamer play the game and many of them will go the extra mile and donate a bit of money to support their endeavors.

However, there are some overzealous fans that take it a step or two too far and donate way too much.

According to Reddit post from July 17 and an interview with Dot Esports, one teenager emptied out his mother’s bank account and donated close to $20,000 to various streamers such as Tfue, Kurt Benkirk, and several others over the course of 17 days.

That’s A Lot of $$$

In the Reddit post, user terrikgm explains their child, who is a minor, managed to spend $20,000 on Twitch subscriptions and donations to Fortnite streamers.

She reached out to Twitch and Amazon but has not received any word back from them at the time of this writing.

According to an interview with Dot, she said she almost passed out after seeing how much money had been spent.

“When I saw the bank balances were almost gone, my lips started to tingle and I had to put my head down so I wouldn’t pass out,” she told the publication. “I cried at first. I didn’t believe he could’ve done this.”

She May Have to Take Legal Action Against Her Son

In the same interview, she explains that her bank will not be able to help her unless she decides to file charges against her son since this was a case of friendly fraud.

She has reached out to the streamers who were donated to, but only Meyers Leonard and Kurt Benkirk have responded to her requests.

At the end of the day, she does claim responsibility for actions.

“I work too many hours, and have not paid close enough attention to what he was doing online,” she said.

